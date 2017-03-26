One Direction’s Liam Payne Is Living His Dream With Cheryl Cole And New Baby

Liam Payne of the band One Direction says he’s been living the dream with Cheryl Cole, now the two of them have had their first born son, according to USA Today. According to this Instagram post, the boy is 7 pounds 9 ounces and was born on Wednesday, March 22. Apparently, Liam Pyne and Cheryl Cole are having a bit of trouble coming up with a name for the little fellow.

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever???? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

One Direction’s Liam Payne wished everyone a Happy Mother’s Day, especially Cheryl Cole perhaps, but don’t panic, Liam Payne isn’t wrong about the date, but neither are his American fans. Mother’s day is Sunday, March 26 in the UK, but Americans still have over a month to shop for neat gifts for their moms since American Mother’s day is May 14.

Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s little boy probably has the One Direction hiatus to thank for his existence. His famous parents had their courtship during One Direction’s infamous break from touring. Payne’s son will be the second son born to One Direction members since the hiatus.

Louis Tomlinson’s child Freddie Tomlinson was born at the beginning of the One Direction Hiatus. Could there be more babies before this break is over? Only time will tell, but Niall Horan and Harry Styles aren’t even dating anyone seriously now, so it seems doubtful.

Liam Payne told Rollercoaster he is living out his dreams with his dream girl, Cheryl Cole. The One Direction singer is quoted in Wonderland Magazine.

“This is the thing, in a non-cliché way, it’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously, I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

So has Liam Payne always adored Cheryl Cole, even before One Direction made their debut on X-Factor? Read more about Liam Payne’s childhood crush on Cheryl Cole in the Inquisitr.

Liam Payne Continues explaining how he feels about Cheryl Cole to Rollercoaster, as quoted in Wonderland.

“She [Cheryl Cole] is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who’s taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still learning. I’m only 23.”

Cheryl Cole started her career when One Direction’s Liam Payne was nine so it is possible that he did have a crush on her from a very early age. Isn’t that amazing?

One Direction’s Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole are now reportedly happy together with their new baby.

[Featured Image by KCG – 305 STAR MAX 2/AP Images]