Paris Hilton To Run For President After Trump Phenomenon? [Video]

Paris Hilton is not exactly a name that is synonymous with politics… or anything that requires critical thought. But the socialite couldn’t resist letting her name spill into the political arena and has even commented on her potential goals.

During an interview with New York Post, Paris Hilton only spent about a moment and half talking about politics with the publication. But it was enough to have made her fans go crazy with anticipation, waiting to hear what the hotel heiress will do next and why she voted for Donald Trump to start with.

It was on Australian TV that Paris Hilton first told the world that she had voted for Donald Trump, although she did not get into the finer details as to why. But is it so unheard of, especially in 2017, for a famous person that has made a career off of reality TV, beauty pageants, fashion products and rating women’s body features to enter the world of politics on the federal level?

All of the items listed above were or are the current characteristics of current president, Donald Trump. There are some major differences, of course. But with so much in common, would it be all that surprising to see Paris Hilton enter the 2020 race for the White House now that Donald Trump has proven that it is easier than you think to win, especially if you have your own wealth to back you up?

Wealth and stardom is something that Paris Hilton also has in common with Donald Trump, so it might not come as a surprise to you that the reality TV star and entrepreneur has started a media dialogue about politics, even if it was only a few minor comments.

But what Paris Hilton did tell New York Post is that if she were to run for president, she would have a similar campaign slogan: “Make America Hot Again.” She also suggested that she would paint the White House pink, although the article clarified that she was joking about that, but did not say she was joking about running for president.

These days, Paris Hilton has kept herself busy by staying out of the headlines as a party girl and spending more time at home with her boyfriend, whom Hilton says she cooks for. Paris Hilton is also a DJ that does a residency at a nightclub in Ibiza, Spain for several months a year, on top of managing her fragrance business.

“People have misconceptions about me,” Paris Hilton said. “When I’m in front of them in a boardroom talking about my business, they know immediately I’m not the dumb blonde they thought I was.”

As far as becoming a DJ, Paris Hilton describes a grueling six-hour a day process for training.

“There’s a lot that goes into it that people don’t realize,” Paris Hilton said. “I trained for six hours a day for six months, every single day training with the best people in the business. I’ve never played the same set twice.”

But what is unclear at this point is what qualifies Paris Hilton for the role of the presidency, given that Donald Trump has already proven it does not take a political background to win an election, just be a successful businessman. She did, however, discuss the way she conducts business and how she handles her travel schedule to promote her products.

“If I’m flying 20 hours across the world to promote my fragrance, instead of doing that one thing, I will make sure they book up my whole schedule so I’m working as soon as I land until I leave,” Paris Hilton said. “[I like] to make the most out of my time.”

Although the immediate reaction to this might be that Paris Hilton is joking, that was also the reaction that many across America thought when Donald Trump announced he would be running for president.

