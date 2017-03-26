Irina Shayk Hides Bradley Cooper And Pregnant Body With Baby Bump On Instagram

Irina Shayk may be carrying Bradley Cooper’s baby, but that fact is not so obvious on her Instagram. While the Russian model likes to regularly update her social media account, she has never posted about Bradley Cooper or her pregnant body. Other models like Behati Prinsloo and Candice Swanepoel have embraced their baby bumps, but it looks like Irina wants more privacy around her special time.

The 31-year-old Russian model is now well into the second trimester of pregnancy, but she determined to keep the baby bump out of public’s eye. When she uploads a new picture on Instagram, they are usual throwbacks to her old campaigns and pictures with friends, rarely showcasing her burgeoning pregnant body.

Happy bday to my second sister @ingarubenstein????✨ Someone who is always there for me.. fun, smart.. Tatar power!! Love u always❤❤ iri xx A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Mar 20, 2017 at 6:47am PDT

When she does post pictures of her current state, she makes sure to wear bulky clothes to conceal any curvature around her belly.

When ur stuffing ur face and Pluto comes by ???????? A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Feb 25, 2017 at 12:16pm PST

In fact, that coat has become her favorite despite the high temperatures in Los Angeles. It looks like Irina will go the extra mile to make sure that she is not seen with a baby bump in public.

“Irina Shayk covered her baby bump in a long coat Thursday while out and about in Los Angeles,” reports Daily Mail. “The 31-year-old model sported the bulky blue coat despite temperatures hovering near 80 degrees.”

But that doesn’t mean that Irina and Bradley Cooper have not embraced their impending parenthood. The Hollywood couple allegedly threw a baby shower this month, making sure that all their friends and family were there to celebrate their first baby.

According to the sources from E! Online, Bradley Cooper played a pivotal role in this “beautiful baby shower this month in L.A.” Not only was the 42-year-old actor “there to help,” but he also made special efforts to accompany his mother “making sure everything went smoothly.”

The party goers reported that the couple decorated according to the sex of the baby, which they already knew, and their house soon got filled with cute gifts for the baby, which included “many designer outfits and toys, all with an expensive price point.”

It also looked like Irina being pregnant has helped her gain more intimacy with Bradley Cooper.

“Irina and Bradley are doing really well,” the same source reported. “Bradley has been helping Irina and been going with her to doctor appointments and being by her side through this whole pregnancy. He is as excited as she is to be a parent. Bradley’s mother and Irina have gotten even closer during this pregnancy, and his mother has been very helpful.”

As a matter of fact, Guardians of the Galaxy actor has been treating his baby mama all throughout the early stages of her pregnancy. He even whisked her off to a private ranch on the west coast so that she can take a break from the bustling industry people.

“Amid mounting rumors that they’re expecting a baby, Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk spent a cozy Christmas together in LA,” reports Page Six. “The day after the holiday the pair were spotted driving through the city in the “American Sniper” star’s Mercedes G-Wagen on the way to a countryside retreat at a private ranch outside of LA.”

However, their relationship has not been one free from challenges. While done in good humor, they were victims of Amy Schumer’s comic routine during her Jimmy Fallon interview. The comedienne recounted a story of meeting her celebrity crush Bradley Cooper, in the presence of his girlfriend Irina.

Amy Schumer went on to say that the Russian model was the “most bangable human” and that she even sounded like “she’s having an orgasm” when she was speaking.

Let’s hope that Bradley and Irina can take this incident lightly.

[Featured Image by Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP Images]