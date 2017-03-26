Chris Pratt Slams Trolls With A Shockingly Bony Photo: ‘Body Shaming Hurts’

Chris Pratt has a busy year ahead of him. In addition to filming Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, Pratt is currently occupied with a shooting schedule for the Jurassic World sequel and, in preparation for his scenes in that film, Chris has been crash dieting. The Jurassic World actor has also been sharing his weight loss progress with fans on Instagram, only to learn that the public can be just as cruel to male celebrities as they have been to actresses and female models. Like many of the women publicly shamed by internet trolls, Chris Pratt fired back, but the picture he shared may carry more weight than his words.

Jurassic World Star Chris Pratt Silences Body Shamers For Good

Sharing his weight management with his Instagram followers has turned into a game for Chris Pratt. Huffington Post reports that Chris has been captioning his posts with “What’s My Snack?” and encouraging fans to guess what food the Jurassic World star is eating in each shot. Beginning on March 16, Pratt shared a snack that was made up of a baobab, banana, cacao, and chia smoothie.

From there, Pratt continued the guessing game, adding three more versions of the game. For each of the three meals, Pratt posted himself eating sashimi, a diet-breaking olive oil pistachio cake, and a very healthy red apple.

As might be expected, the Jurassic World star came back to Instagram to find a number of his followers criticizing him for losing too much weight, going so far as to tell Chris that he looks “skeletal” in his pictures. Not one to take body shaming without firing back, Mr. Pratt responded with his usual blend of humor and fact.

Pratt seemed to use the opportunity to draw attention to the upcoming Jurassic World sequel, posting the unattached skull of a T-Rex in response to the criticism of his weight.

“So many people have said I look too thin in my recent episodes of #WHATSMYSNACK Some have gone as far as to say I look ‘skeletal.’ Well, just because I am a male doesn’t mean I’m impervious to your whispers,” Pratt wrote. “Body shaming hurts. So to prove my security in the way I look I’m posting a current selfie of me at what I consider a very healthy weight. 500lbs. Zero percent body fat. Totally JK guys. This is a T Rex skull. Nailed you so bad. Omg.”

Guardians Of The Galaxy, Vol. 2 Star Chris Pratt Expresses His Feelings About Playing Starlord

The new Marvel Studios' #GotGVol2 character posters have landed! Scroll to see them all. A post shared by Marvel Entertainment (@marvel) on Mar 23, 2017 at 8:44pm PDT

Entertainment Weekly shares that Chris Pratt has been gushing over Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2, but the actor, who plays Starlord in the Marvel franchise, may be going over the top just a little bit. Declaring the Guardians of the Galaxy sequel as “the greatest movie in the history of movies” was just the start, as Pratt shared more on the experience of playing Starlord, a.k.a. Peter Quill.

Chris recently shared a movie poster featuring Starlord on his social media accounts, just after Walt Disney Studios shared a set of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 posters with Starlord conspicuously absent. It seems the studio left that honor to Chris Pratt, himself.

“Remember in the first Guardians of the Galaxy, how my character said, ‘…There is one other name you may know me by… ‘Starlord.’ and the other guy said, ‘Who?’ Hahaha! Funny to think that just a couple years ago people didn’t know who Starlord was and now I got stalkers and everything,” Pratt captioned the picture. “Not to brag! But seriously I got weirdos all over the place hiding in the shadows wanting to do me harm. I just couldn’t be luckier. #Gratitude Needless to say it’s been a hell of a ride.”

Pratt continues to ramble on about the joys (and pains) that his Guardians of the Galaxy success has brought him, including his new chakra mechanic and a time traveling laser chiropractor. Chris adds that these new luxury items, including a personal jet, are expensive and keeping him in the red, but adds that his psychic has the perfect con to keep him happy. She promised the Guardians of the Galaxy star boxing lessons with Evander Holyfield, if he provides her with his tax I.D. numbers.

Nothing sketchy there.

“And other than that pretty normal day to day same old same old. Oh… They’re thinking of naming a city after me. New York,” Chris Pratt writes, closing out the caption. “Ever heard of it? Probably gonna be called New-Star-Lordia pretty soon.”

Although currently untitled, the Jurassic World sequel is due to hit theaters on June 22, 2018.

Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 hits theaters on May 5.

[Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images]