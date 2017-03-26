Watch West Indies Vs. Pakistan Cricket Live Stream: 1st T20, Start Time, Preview

The Pakistan T20 cricket team will attempt to better their sixth-place world ranking when they travel to Barbados to face T20 World Cup champions West Indies in a match that will live stream from Kensington Oval on Sunday — and will open a 35-day Pakistan tour West Indies that kicks off with a four-game T20 International series.

See below on this page for full live streaming instructions. The match is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Sunday, March 26. In the United States, the start time will also be 12:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific.

Viewers in Pakistan can catch the live stream starting at 9:30 p.m., while fans in India will see a 10 p.m. start time for the first T20I match of the Pakistan tour of the Caribbean islands.

Pakistan will be making their first appearance in the West Indies since 2013, but the two teams faced off in the United Arab Emirates in September of last year, when Pakistan swept a three-match T20I series from the West Indies.

In fact, the two teams have played just four T20 matches each since West Indies completed a dramatic run to the World T20 championship, contested in India almost exactly one year ago. Pakistan has won all four of their games, while the rebuilding Windies side, under new captain Carlos Braithwaite, have notched just one victory.

How to Watch a Live Stream in Pakistan

The Pakistan Television Corporation, the country’s state-owned TV network, will air the first of the four West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket matches live on PTV Sports — and will make a free live stream of the T20 match available as well, but only for viewers inside of Pakistan. The PTV stream can be accessed by fans with internet IP addresses in that country with no login information required, by clicking on this link — or this link via YouTube. Note once again that the PTV Sport’s YouTube live stream will not be viewable by fans accessing the internet outside of Pakistan.

Watch a Live Stream of the First T20I in India

Ten Sports in India carries the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 series. The live stream will not be available to viewers outside of India, however. Within the country, the 20-overs showdown will be available to watch live online at the Ten Sports site at this link.

Live Stream the first West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I in the United States

To view the West Indies vs. Pakistan T20 International cricket match live online, fans in the U.S. will need to register for a week-long free trial subscription to the Sling TV international sports package, which can be accessed at this link. Credit card information will be required, and the subscription price for the package is $10 per month. However, canceling before the end of the initial weeklong trial puts a halt to any charges, allowing fans to watch the first West Indies vs. Pakistan T20I for free, legally.

The Sling TV lineup of several international sports channels includes Willow TV, a network which specializes in cricket broadcasts. Willow will carry the West Indies vs. Pakistan first T20I from Barbados.

Once fans have signed up for the Sling TV package free trial, the next step is to download the Sling software (instructions on the Sling TV site at the link above) for desktop computers, as well as for a variety of mobile devices.

Sling TV is available for the Apple iOS, the Android OS, and Amazon Fire OS. The online TV service also offers a channel on several set-top boxes, including Roku, 4th Generation Apple TV, Google Chromecast, and others. For a complete list of Sling-compatible devices and operating systems, click this link.

West Indies fields a developing squad dominated by youth, as slugger Chris Gayle will sit out this series, and Dwayne Bravo continues to nurse a hamstring injury. Andre “Superman” Russell is serving a yearlong ban due to a violation of international cricket’s doping regulations.

For Pakistan, regulars Sharjeel Khan and Mohammad Irfan remain banned due to corruption allegations stemming from February’s Pakistan Super League T20 franchise tournament. Mohamed Hafeez makes his return to the T20 side for the first time since last year’s World Cup tournament.

Here are the expected teams for Sunday’s first T20 International match.

West Indies: Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton (wicketkeeper), Keswick Williams.

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Kamran Akmal, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Fakhar Zaman, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain and wicketkeeper), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Wahab Riaz, Sohail Tanvir, Rumman Raees, Hasan Ali, Usman Khan.

