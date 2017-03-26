WWE Has Huge Plans For Cesaro And Sheamus After ‘WrestleMania 33’

Cesaro and Sheamus have gelled into a strong tag team on Raw over the past several months, but their run together could be coming to an end after next weekend’s highly-anticipated PPV. At Wrestlemania 33, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows will defend the Raw Tag Team Championship against both Enzo and Big Cass and Cesaro and Sheamus. The expectation is “The Realest Guys in the Room” will finally become Tag Team Champions.

WWE officials could keep the Celtic Warrior and the Swiss Superman together for longer. It is a testament to the talent of both men that they’ve been able to go from fierce rivals to teammates in roughly six months, but that’s all the more reason why the WWE Universe has grown to like them over time. Cesaro has been a fan favorite for some time, but the fans have lightened up to Sheamus as well over the past few months.

There is no question that Cesaro and Sheamus have benefited from their tag team. Historically, they will be remembered as the team that dethroned The New Day and ended their title reign. They’ve also been pivotal in providing depth to the Raw tag team division. However, it may be time for them to move onto bigger and better things.

It’s being reported that WWE officials are likely disbanding Cesaro and Sheamus after WrestleMania, which means they’re highly unlikely to become the Raw Tag Team Champions in Orlando. WWE fans could see the tag team continuing well into 2017 based on their quality of work together, but both men have a lot more to accomplish as singles wrestlers. In particular, Cesaro is long overdue for a big singles push.

Many within the WWE Universe believe that the Swiss Superman would be better off on SmackDown Live because the roster isn’t as crowded. Cesaro would be a welcome addition to the Intercontinental Title scene or even the WWE Title picture eventually. The reason why WWE wanted him on Raw was to see where the team with Sheamus could go. If they are disbanded, nothing is standing in the way of Cesaro’s singles push.

Vince McMahon’s feelings about Cesaro are truly the only thing standing in the way of him reaching the main event level of WWE. Apparently, the Boss doesn’t see him as a main event superstar because he’s lacking a specific charisma that Vince is looking for in a top guy. Cesaro is going to have an interesting 2017 after the grandest stage of them all.

On the other hand, Sheamus is one of the most accomplished WWE Superstars of all time. However, a lot of WWE fans have a perception of him that he’s overrated. The Celtic Warrior won’t win a popularity contest with the WWE Universe, but he’s been one of the most consistent performers on the roster for years. A huge aspect of his career that goes unnoticed is that he’s never had an issue losing matches or putting someone over.

Sheamus is also in an interesting place with his character because WWE officials could easily transition him into a babyface or continue using him as a heel on Raw. Eventually, he will be given the opportunity to face Brock Lesnar. That chance may come over the next few months, but he’ll need more loyalty from the WWE to be a babyface against Lesnar. Either way, there is a lot more for Sheamus to do over the rest of the year.

Cesaro and Sheamus have done some good work together as rivals and as a tag team. They’ve made history together and have both given the WWE Universe a strong team to cheer for on Raw. If WWE disbands them after WrestleMania, the fans should expect equally great things from each man over the course of the year.

