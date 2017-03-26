One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne, Niall Horan Updates

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Niall Horan had a very eventful week. There is both triumph and tragedy in their various situations.

One Direction’s hiatus is no longer a break for Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan. It seems like these boys are working overtime, and Zayn Malik to is busy writing and recording his new album.

Liam Payne has just become a father. Cheryl Cole delivered her baby Wednesday, March 22 according to USA Today. Liam took to Instagram to post a quick photo and a few thoughts. It’s a boy, but at the time of this posting, the child has not been named.

Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik have yet to tweet about Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole’s new baby, but perhaps they have not been made aware yet. All of One Direction are all reportedly having a busy week.

Louis Tomlinson tweeted a heartwarming thank you to his late mother, Johannah Deakin, Saturday morning, on what would have been her 44th birthday according to People. The response on Twitter was amazing, with over 300,000 likes.

Happy birthday Mum. I love you x — Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) March 25, 2017

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan have all reportedly been very supportive of Louis Tomlinson during his time of loss. The loss of his mother and her inspirational last request for Louis to keep on pursuing his music seem to be driving Louis Tomlinson toward greater success.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, and Niall Horan assembled at X Factor to watch Louis Tomlinson perform, only days after his loss. Now only a few short months later, her birthday could have hit Tomlinson hard.

Zayn Malik’s new single “Still Got Time” was released Friday, March 24 to rave reviews. The simple yet eloquent song speaks of taking relationships slowly.

Harry Styles new album will reportedly be released on Friday, April 7 according to MTV. Read more about Harry Styles 2017 solo album this from the Inquisitr.

Louis Tomlinson is the source of another twitter based rumor, according to MTV who are predicting that Louis plans to release a new single with Bebe Rexha soon. While it is just a bit of a rumor, it sounds very exciting.

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson are all planning to release albums this year. It seems that Harry Styles will release his first, then possibly Liam Payne’s album will be next.

Liam Payne is on the cover of Rollercoaster this month along with an interview about Payne’s upcoming album, which is also “right around the corner” according to Wonderland Magazine.

Soon One Direction fans can listen to Liam Payne and Harry Styles, and within the year Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik will all have albums available for Directioners’ music collections,

Liam Payne is living the dream according to his recent interview with Rollercoaster, which is quoted in Wonderland Magazine.

“It’s weird waking up every day and literally living out your dream. You wake up in the most beautiful places. Obviously, I have the most beautiful girlfriend in the whole world and she’s absolutely amazing. She’s been my dream girl since I was younger. She’s so ace.”

Liam Payne sounds a little like the way Zayn Malik talks about Gigi Hadid, as he continues to speak about Cheryl Cole, in glowing terms, but of course today Cheryl gave birth to his son.

“She is a wonderful, wonderful person and it’s amazing to have someone who can relate to so much of things, someone who’s taken greater steps than me. Her solo career was amazing. She’s been in the industry for 14 years now. She fully supports me. We’re super happy. It’s a very personal, precious time for us. I’m still learning. I’m only 23.”

One Direction’s Harry Styles and Liam Payne are on the brink of releasing massive solo albums. Niall Horan’s album, Louis Tomlinson’s album, and Zayn Malik’s album might not be far behind.

Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik are also working on their solo albums, all of which will be released this year, but no exact dates have been mentioned.

One Direction’s Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik are very busy, fulfilled and challenged as they prepare to release solo albums.

[Featured Image by John Shearer/Invision/AP Images]