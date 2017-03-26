‘Paul Ryan Needs To Resign’: Did Donald Trump Just Call For Speaker To Quit?

“Paul Ryan needs to resign.” That’s how Judge Jeanine Pirro began her opening statement on Saturday night (March 25) — the very episode that President Donald Trump tweeted for the public to watch earlier Saturday morning.

Pirro swore that she had no coordination with Trump prior to her comments, telling the audience, “I wasn’t even sure I would say this myself until this morning.”

But after the President sent out the cryptic tweet, speculation has been rampant as to what bombshell Pirro would be leveling on her audience.

Some speculated that it would have something to do with the “wiretapping” charges the President leveled against the Obama administration (also via Twitter) a couple of weeks ago.

ATTENTION! What Judge Pirro is Exposing About Obama’s Wiretapping TONIGHT Will Have Him in HANDCUFFS! https://t.co/Akc7Fkgf0W pic.twitter.com/QKc9W77mp2 — Caroline Walker???? (@CarolineWalkerB) March 26, 2017

But after the endorsement of Pirro’s weekly show, and the damning opening monologue, it is an interesting premise.

Pirro built on her “Paul Ryan needs to resign” opening by asking the Speaker of the House how he could “possibly misjudge this,” meaning the failure to repeal and replace ObamaCare on Friday.

Pirro fumed, “I certainly have not spoken to the president about any of this, but I can only imagine that he and his aides took on healthcare because they believed you had his back, and you didn’t! They didn’t even test the waters.”

Pirro also acknowledged that Paul Ryan had damaged Trump’s “political capital” by convincing him that healthcare was the way to go for the first 70 days of his Presidency, only to fail in delivering the goods. The ACHA falling short, she said, would only cause those opposed to the President to “dig in their heels,” and for that reason, Paul Ryan needed to go.

“The American people won’t forget this, and neither should the president,” Pirro said (hat tip to Mediaite on the recap).

The fact that Pirro had called for Paul Ryan immediately at the start of her program after Trump endorsed the viewing has not gone unnoticed by other media outlets.

Trump promotes Fox News show demanding Paul Ryan step down https://t.co/5w5yzSt90j pic.twitter.com/Fqwo0TYrnQ — The Hill (@thehill) March 26, 2017

The Hill‘s Brooke Seipel drew the parallel and it was a fact not lost on dozens of commenters.

“What a nice way to put the shiv into Ryan,” said one commenter with another echoing “Trump pulled a Putin on Ryan. Back stabber.”

The “back stabber” comment comes from the fact that Trump has outwardly shown no disappointment in Paul Ryan, saying the Speaker “worked very hard” to get the bill through on Friday.

The Washington Post also picked up on the not-so-subtle cue.

As to the wiretapping “bombshell” that had many wondering about Pirro’s program Saturday night, it turned out to be just another rehash of the comments of Rep. Devin Nunes claiming that there was “incidental” collection on the Trump campaign by the NSA that should not have been done.

The fact there was no new “evidence” as Fox & Friends speculated Saturday morning lent only more speculation as to whether Trump’s tweet was really about the Judge’s Paul Ryan commentary.

It is not clear when, or if, President Trump will weigh in regarding his intentions with the initial tweet, but coming off the President’s high-profile failure on healthcare, it is sure to be a topic of scrutiny in the coming week’s political headlines.

But what do you think, readers?

Did Trump intend for viewers to hear the words, “Paul Ryan needs to resign” when encouraging his Twitter followers to watch Judge Jeanine’s show? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by DonkeyHotey/Flickr Creative Commons/Resized and Cropped/CC BY-SA 2.0]