Romania Vs. Denmark: World Cup Qualifiers Predictions, Lineups, And Live Stream

European World Cup 2018 Qualifiers will see Romania and Denmark go head to head against each other on Sunday as both teams look to secure a vital win.

The match, which will be play in Cluj, was previously scheduled to play in Bucharest but the crowd troubles forced the organizers to relocate the venue.

In their last meeting in a friendly game in 2014, Romania came out on top as the Tricolors won the game two goals to nil. But this time, the game has much larger importance because the winner will be closer to qualify for the World Cup 2018, football’s showpiece tournament.

In the Group E of the qualifiers, Denmark is on the third place with five points from four games while Romania lies just a place below with four points from the same number of games. Above them lies Montenegro with seven points from equal games, while the first place is occupied by Poland with 10 points.

So, both Romania and Denmark are likely reaching for the second place as the first place is out of reach for now. A second place finish in the group after 1o rounds means a playoff game will be ensured.

The six points the Danes have accumulated was by beating Armenia and Kazakhstan. The losses came against Poland and Montenegro. The game against the group leaders Poland was competitive as they lost with a respectable 3-2 scoreline while their next game rivals Romania lost against the Poles 3-0.

In the November friendly game, Denmark held on to Czech Republic sharing goal a piece while the Romanians lost to Russia 1-0. Nicolai Jorgensen scored for the Danes against Czech as he canceled out Antonin Barak’s early goal.

Danish defender Simon Kjaer has stressed that his team should do everything they can to qualify for the World Cup 2018, via Goal.

“We must go to the World Cup this time after missing out in 2014. “I have played for my country at both the World Cup in South Africa and the Euros in Ukraine and Poland, and it is something that I can’t bear to miss out on again. Honestly, I haven’t even been watching the tournaments without us – it is too hard to sit on the couch at home instead of being there as a player.”

Team News: Romania

There is no major injury news in the Romania squad as the manager Christoph Daum has a luxury of choosing his best team for this important fixture.

Team News: Denmark

The major concern for the Danes is the probable absence of Dutch league top scorer Nicolai Jorgensen. The forward who has scored 19 goals for his club this season is vital for the Danish team, and his availability could decide this tie in Cluj.

Young star Kasper Dolberg will miss this game due to an injury and Yussuf Poulsen will be absent for the same reason as well.

Romania: Predicted Line-up (4-2-3-1)

Tatarusanu – Benzar, Grigore, Chiriches, Tosca – Marin, Hoban – Popa, Stanciu, Chipciu – Keseru

Denmark: Predicted Line-up (4-3-3)

Schmeichel – Ankersen, Kjaer, Bjelland, Durmisi – Delaney, Kvist, Eriksen – Poulsen, Jorgensen, Cornelius

Romania vs. Denmark: Head-to-Head

Total games: seven

Romania win: three

Denmark win: two

Draw: two

Romania vs. Denmark: Prediction

Considering the strengths, weakness and current situations of both teams, we go for a tie in this game.

Final Predicted Score: Romania 1-1 Denmark

Betting Tips and Odds

Romania win: 7/4 A draw: 21/10 Denmark win: 7/4 Under 2.5 goals: 1/2 Over 2.5 goals: 6/4 Both teams score: 11/10 Both teams fail to score: 4/6

The odds were provided by Paddypower.

Key Stats to consider

Romania has won just a single game in their last eight fixtures.

Romania has registered a single clean sheet in their last five matches.

Denmark has won two and lost two of their recent four World Cup Qualifiers.

Denmark is unbeaten in its last two matches.

