Amber Heard Talks Sexuality, Urges ‘Every Gay Man in Hollywood’ To Come Out

Amber Heard has revealed she was warned against coming out as bisexual while calling on her fellow actors to be open about their sexuality in a speech at The Economist‘s Pride & Prejudice in New York City on Thursday.

Speaking at the event, which aims to highlight the economic benefits of equality, Heard recalled a 2010 interview in which she happened to mention her then girlfriend, Tasya Van Ree, without realizing the implications.

“I just answered honestly. I could tell by the look on this person’s face it was a big deal. My poor publicist. Then I realised the gravity of what I had done and why so many people – studio execs, agents, advisers – did not want this coming before my name. I became attached to a label. I’ve never seen myself defined by the person I’m with.”

Heard went on to reveal that she was warned that opening up about her sexuality may limit the number and type of roles that were offered to her.

“As a leading lady, there’s a certain amount of wish fulfillment. I was asked, ‘How is anyone going to invest in you romantically if they think you’re unavailable?’ I said, ‘Watch me do it.'”

It is worth noting that since opening up about her sexuality, Heard has gone from strength to strength career wise, starring in a slew of films over the past few years with the much-anticipated Justice League and Aquaman films set to open in 2017 and 2018 respectively.

Heard then called on her fellow actors to be open about their sexuality, highlighting their position of power in the fight for equality. Without naming names, the actor encouraged “every gay man that I know personally in Hollywood” to come out.

“I stand here now amongst many of my romantic leading lady peers who are out and fluid. I’m one of many now, and I’m working. If we’re meant to reflect the world around us, the whole point of telling stories and reaching audiences is to challenge the status quo, to push the envelope. Not just to meet the status quo. We’re in a unique position to do this. We need to be actively pushing. If every gay man that I know personally in Hollywood came out tomorrow, then this would be a nonissue in a month.”

Heard is newly single after her divorce from Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp was finalized in January. The couple’s volatile 15-month marriage came to an end in May 2016 following allegations of domestic abuse that saw Heard file a restraining order against Depp. In a statement made at the time to TMZ, the couple attempted to explain their marriage and reasons for divorce.

“Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile, but always bound by love. Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains. There was never an intent of physical or emotional harm.”

Over the course of many months, the legal teams for both parties battled it out in court with both actors’ names being dragged through the mud in the process. While Depp’s legal team did their best to paint Heard as a gold digger who was capitalizing on the lack of a prenuptial agreement, her much-publicized decision to donate her proceeds from the divorce to a number of charities fighting women’s abuse told a different story.

Finally the pair settled things in court this January with Depp agreeing to donate $7 million to the charities of Heard’s choosing, while each party paid their own legal expenses.

