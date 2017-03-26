Ariel Winter Rocks Coachella Outfit In China, Looks Music Festival-Ready

Ariel Winter is getting her festival looks ready for Coachella this spring.

The 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival takes place on April 14–16 and April 21–23 in Indio, California, but Ariel Winter is already getting her concert duds ready while she’s halfway across the world. While in Japan with boyfriend Levi Meaden, Ariel rocked some new outfits from H&M’s “H&M Loves Coachella” collection.

And that’s not the only new getup Winter’s been flaunting lately. Ever the Instagram star, Ariel showed off a sheer, lacy outfit to her fans on the social media service last week. Cigar in hand, Winter apparently snapped the pic while partying in China. Are you following Ariel Winter on Instagram? Read on to find out about Ariel’s latest looks.

In a recent report from Just Jared, the celebrity news site picked up on some current press images of Ariel out and about in China. Reportedly, it was not just any regular stroll, as the One Missed Call and Safelight star appeared to be sporting some new, fashionable duds that tie in to the upcoming Coachella music festival.

That’s right, Ariel Winter’s new Coachella clothes are apparently none other than a fresh collection from clothing retailer H&M. Dubbed the “H&M Loves Coachella” collection, Winter was seen wearing a denim jacket and black jumpsuit from the Swedish garment company’s new Coachella fashion line.

“The 19-year-old Modern Family actress was seen leaving her hotel in a denim jacket and black jumpsuit on Monday (March 20) in Beijing, China.”

When in Beijing at a cigar bar… A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:30am PDT

Meanwhile, Life & Style reported on Ariel Winter’s cigar bar getup from Monday, March 20. In a photo posted on Instagram, Ariel is apparently seated in a vehicle with a cigar in her hand. Captioned, “When in Beijing at a cigar bar,” Winter is seen decked out in an all-black ensemble that was seemingly put together for her cigar trip.

“In the pic, the 19-year-old shows off her legs in a super short skirt, fishnets, and thigh-high boots, and her black, lace bra can be seen through a sheer top. The Modern Family star rounds out the image by posing with a cigar.”

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Ariel has been keeping her Instagram admirers abreast of her goings-on in China. While it was known that she was in the East Asian country with boyfriend Meaden, it now appears that he is there for work on his upcoming film, Pacific Rim: Uprising. Levi previously starred in the TV series Aftermath.

#DogYears #Tribeca #2017 Get your tickets starting March 28th to see Burt Reynolds and I in Dog Years! We have 4 showings!!!!!!! ???? A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on Mar 21, 2017 at 6:58pm PDT

More recently, Winter posted a still from her upcoming film Dog Years on Instagram, indicating that the movie will be showing at the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival this April. The movie pairs Winter with veteran actor Burt Reynolds. Dog Years, written and directed by Adam Rifkin, is expected to be widely released later this year — the film wrapped shooting last summer. Ariel also voiced the character of SmurfLily in the upcoming Smurfs: The Lost Village.

As covered by the Inquisitr, Winter sported numerous fake tattoos (in addition to her many real ones) for the filming of Dog Years, in which she plays a character named Lil. According to Winter’s Instagram, tickets for festival showings of Dog Years at the Tribeca Film Festival go on sale March 28.

