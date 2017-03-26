Caribbean Flight Carrier InselAir Rebuilds Brand, Halts International Flights

InselAir halts all flight services to its international routes outside the Dutch Caribbean as it works on rebuilding the brand. This decision has been made local civil aviation authorities of Aruba decided to ground some of its fleet.

As a result, flights to Barquisimeto, Caracas, Georgetown, Haiti, Kingston, Lou Piedras, Manaus, Medellin, Miami, Paramaribo, Port of Spain, Sto. Domingo, and Havana have all been affected. On its official website, the airline explained that the company had no other option but to temporarily stop all flights servicing previously mentioned destinations.

InselAir regrets that it is forced to take these measures and sincerely apologizes for the inconvenienced caused. InselAir’s teams will do their utmost to inform and support affected passengers.

The company, however, stays hopeful to re-launch some of its routes after the airline regains stability. Curacao Chronicle reports that the airline has filed for a moratorium to protect the company against bankruptcy. This petition has been granted by the court thus the airline is given time to restrategize business plans and rebuild the brand.

Just recently, InselAir has announced retrenchment of its 250 personnel. The airline sent out letters of dismissal to affected emplooyees. But reports on Daily Herald revealed of maintenance employees’ union, UGTK/Cadmu, being unaware of the company’s move. Wendel Meullen, the spokesman of the group, shared that he has come to know of the layoff via social media but has no idea of how many people were involved.

Our friendly Passenger Handling crew is always at your service. #flyinselair #inselair A post shared by FlyInselAir (@flyinselair) on Jul 14, 2016 at 11:30am PDT

The airlines stated that doing so is a measure they need to make to achieve the goals set for relaunching the brand. The management, however, acknowledges the services provided by the people who have served the airline company for the past ten years.

On the stabilization plan, Curacao Chronicles details that one salient point in the plan is the airline’s on-time performance. And despite facing crisis, InselAir Curacao CEO, Gilles Filiatreault, is happy that the passengers are still showing trust.

“It is very gratifying for our personnel to see the results but more importantly, the satisfaction of our customers. We would like to express our most sincere gratitude to our supporters and other passengers for choosing InselAir Curacao for their travel needs. We are committed to be around for a long time.“

@InselAir MD80 lands over me on Runway 10 at TNCM. pic.twitter.com/t6XGRfURM2 — JTDanteAviation (@JTDanteAviation) March 21, 2017

The CEO also addressed the airworthiness of all InselAir International’s fleet as several reports in the past of the fleet’s questionable airworthiness had been circulating. British nationals were even advised not to patronize the Caribbean carrier.

“Once more InselAir Curacao firmly restates that its operational fleet is airworthy and safe to fly and that the airline complies with the highest safety and security standards in the industry. InselAir takes great pride in offering safe air transportation to its passengers and in providing a safe working environment to its employees. The inaccurate publications have impacted severely on the financial results of the company”

He also clarifies that InselAir Aruba is to be differentiated from InselAir International.

“It is the MD fleet of InselAir Aruba that was grounded by the Department of Civil Aviation Aruba. It is to be well noted that InselAir Curacao did not have at any time one of its fleet or aircraft grounded by the Curacao Civil Aviation Authorities. Therefore, this recommended general ban was based on ungrounded and unresearched facts and fueled by inaccurate and to some extend against false speculations.”

InselAir Aruba is a sister company of InselAir International. InselAir intends to resume normal operations in June. Currently, the Caribbean flight carrier transports passengers only within the Dutch Caribbean.

[Featured Image by Verzellenberg/Shutterstock]