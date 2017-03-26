‘WWE Raw’ Preview: Goldberg and Brock Lesnar—Last ‘Raw’ Before ‘WrestleMania 33’

On the last episode of Monday Night Raw before WrestleMania 33, WWE will be pulling out all of the stops when Brock Lesnar comes face-to-face with Goldberg, Seth Rollins signs Triple H’s “Hold Harmless Agreement,” and The Undertaker is given one final chance to get inside the head of Roman Reigns before their match on April 2. WWE likes to place a lot of emphasis on “momentum” headed into big events, with go-home shows like this week’s Raw given the utmost importance. Roman Reigns connected with a spear to The Undertaker on WWE Raw last week, but the Dead Man sat upright as he often does, followed by some fog that appeared to make Reigns uncomfortable. Who will get the upper hand this week?



Goldberg will have a chance to respond to the F5 he received from Lesnar the last time the two were in the ring together, and Triple H will have one more chance to try to injure Seth Rollins even further before WrestleMania 33.

Lesnar and Goldberg

After being bested at WrestleMania XX, Survivor Series 2016 and Royal Rumble 2017, Brock Lesnar finally got a tiny piece of payback by hitting current Universal Champion Goldberg with his patented F5 on Monday Night Raw two weeks ago. This week, just six days before they headline WrestleMania 33, Goldberg and Brock Lesnar will be under the same roof for WWE Raw. Goldberg will obviously want to get his hands on Lesnar, but the Beast Incarnate isn’t always the easiest guy to get in the ring if he’s not in the mood.

While the official WWE Raw preview doesn’t say that they’ll be in the ring at the same time, it’s hard to believe that they would be cutting separate promos and not running into each other whatsoever. Some fans will be hoping for another F5, while the others want to see a spear or a Jackhammer. Will Lesnar and Goldberg get their hands on each other on Raw, or will they have to wait until WrestleMania 33?

Will Seth Rollins be at WrestleMania 33?

There’s absolutely no reason at all to believe that Seth Rollins won’t be signing Triple H’s “Hold Harmless Agreement” on this week’s Monday Night Raw, allowing for their match at WrestleMania without Rollins being cleared by a doctor. The fact that it’s a Non-Sanctioned Match means that Samoa Joe will likely get involved, which could provide an opportunity for Finn Balor to make his unannounced return in an assist to The Architect.

Roman Reigns and The Undertaker

One of the biggest WWE rumors going into WrestleMania is that Roman Reigns will get the win over The Undertaker, sending the Dead Man into retirement and officially making the WWE Roman’s “yard.” If that’s the case, there will be plenty members of the WWE Universe who won’t like the booking decision, and the unforgiving crowds present at Mania and the following night’s Raw will almost certainly boo Reigns out of the building. Going into what some believe will be his last match in WWE, what will The Undertaker have in store for Roman on this week’s Monday Night Raw?

Who will replace Mick Foley?

WWE didn’t drag out the story about Mick Foley being fired, although there’s no reason to believe that he’s gone for good. The person that most people suspect will replace Foley is the crown jewel of this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class, Kurt Angle. He was on WWE.com’s official Top 5 list of possible Mick Foley replacements, along with “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Edge, Eric Bischoff and Jim Cornette. It seems unlikely that Stephanie will already have a replacement lined up for this week’s Raw, but she could let everyone know that the new GM will be announced the night after WrestleMania.

Updated WWE WrestleMania 33 Card

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar — Universal Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton — WWE Championship Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax — Raw Women’s Championship Fatal 4-Way Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. all available SmackDown Women — SmackDown Women’s Championship Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c) vs. Enzo & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro — Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens — United States Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries — Cruiserweight Championship Match

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse

Big Show, Mojo Rawley, Apollo Crews, Curt Hawkins, and TBD — Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H — Non-Sanctioned Match (unconfirmed)

The Usos (c) vs. American Alpha — SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match (unconfirmed)

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin — Intercontinental Championship Match (unconfirmed)

AJ Styles vs. Shane McMahon (unconfirmed)

With less than two weeks before WWE WrestleMania 33, most of the Monday Night Raw matches have been confirmed for the card. This year’s event is scheduled to be hosted by The New Day, just as it was hosted by The Rock at WrestleMania 27 in 2011 and Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania 30 in 2014. WWE WrestleMania 33 will air live on Sunday, April 2, from the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida. As more information is confirmed, it will be updated at WWE’s official WrestleMania 33 preview page.

Where To Watch WWE Raw

WWE WrestleMania 33 airs live on the WWE Network on Sunday, April 2, at 7/6c. The WWE WrestleMania 33 Kickoff will begin at 5/4c and can be streamed live on all of WWE’s digital platforms, including the WWE Network, YouTube, WWE.com and the WWE App. The WrestleMania Kickoff will be hosted by a panel consisting of Renee Young, Booker T, Jerry Lawler and Shawn Michaels.

Episodes of WWE Monday Night Raw air live on the USA Network at 8/7c. Replays of WWE Raw aren’t made available on the WWE Network until several weeks after the original air date. However, a 90-minute version of Monday Night Raw is available to stream on-demand the following day with a Hulu subscription.

