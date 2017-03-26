Lena Dunham Shares Her Weight Loss And Beauty Secrets

Lena Dunham has a new look lately and it shows. Not only has the Girls star lost weight but she also transformed her eyebrows forever. Lena had a lack of hair on her eyebrows as a result of overplucking.

Since thick eyebrows are such a huge trend on social media, Dunham wanted to get onboard. She took to Instagram to share her new favorite beauty product, RevitaBrow, reports PeopleStyle. And then, in an essay written for Vogue, she recalled the time when her eyebrows were “thin and pale, roughly the color of roadkill, with random hairs sprouting where they might, creating the effect of a sparse forehead rug.”

She finally discovered microblading. It’s a process that she describes as “a semipermanent tattoo where small amounts of pigment are placed under the skin using a sharp and flat handheld tool,” which is applied by an expert. And 40 minutes later, Dunham was stunned by the results.

“I was too stunned to speak,” she said. “On my face were two perfect brows, the same hard-to-capture brown as the hair on my head, multidimensional, thick in all the right places, giving my face a grounded seriousness I had been wishing for since that day in the bathroom almost 20 years ago.”

Lena Dunham unveiled her dramatic weight loss at the opening of Tracy Anderson’s new studio, reports the Daily Telegraph. She swears by the workout in an effort to lose weight. Lena also has a new love for running and exercise thanks to her regular workouts with Tracy Anderson. She has been vocal about her quest to get fit and healthy and denies that it has anything to do with weight loss.

“With Tracy it’s not about getting everyone to look a specific way. It’s about getting everyone to feel strong. And she uses the word ‘connected’ a lot, which I really love. I love the idea of feeling connected.”

Dunham says her workouts with Anderson are her main source of exercise.

“It’s a mix of aerobics, strength training and something that kind of resembles pilates but that she created on her own. What I like about it is that Tracy really listens to your body and what you’re cable of. There’s no weird pressure. It’s honestly like if one day I have a UTI and I can’t jump up and down, she’ll say, ‘OK, we’ll adjust.'”

Though Dunham has disclosed her weight loss, she has revealed that she can fluctuate about 30 pounds, give or take. She also credits the work out for helping her deal with her mental health.

“I have been 30 pounds heavier and I’ve been 30 pounds lighter, and it has never had an effect on my ability to find love or connect with people. To those struggling with anxiety, OCD, depression: I know it’s mad annoying when people tell you to exercise, and it took me about 16 medicated years to listen. I’m glad I did. It ain’t about the a**, it’s about the brain.”

Unfortunately, Dunham has been deemed a hypocrite for losing weight. When she made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Wednesday, March 23, she talked about the backlash she received for her appearance at the Tracy Anderson Method event last week, reports E! Online.

“It’s just so crazy because I spent six years of my career being called things like ‘bag of milk’ on the internet—’bag of milk,’ ‘baby cow,’ ‘aging cow,'” Dunham said. “I just never felt self-conscious about it. I was like, ‘Anyone who is going to take the time to say something negative about my weight on the internet isn’t someone I was particularly keen to impress anyway.'”

“Then I had this experience of my body changing. Suddenly I got all these people saying, ‘You’re a hypocrite. I thought you were body positive. I thought you were a person who embraced body types of all sizes,'” Dunham continued. “I do. I just understand that bodies change. We live a long time. Things happen.”

The Girls creator said that women in Hollywood can’t win when it comes to their weight. Last week, she took to Instagram to write a lengthy post advocating for body acceptance, including her own. She also thanked Refinery29 for urging people to “stop talking about Lena Dunham’s weight.”

