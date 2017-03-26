Kim Kardashian Reportedly ‘Rattled’ After Attending Kanye West’s Family Funeral

Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are reportedly “rattled” after attending the funeral of the 1-year-old son of West’s cousin in Inglewood, California on Friday.

Avery, the son of Ricky Anderson, West’s cousin on his late mother, Donda West’s side, is reported to have died in his sleep last week showing no previous sign of illness. Hollywood Life reported that Kardashian and West have taken the tragic death very hard.

“Kim is taking the death of Kanye’s cousin’s son very hard. The fact that a baby could just die in his sleep like that has rattled her to the core.”

According to a source, Kardashian is so worried by the death that she has insisted that her children, North and Saint, who is just two months younger than Avery, sleep in her bedroom every since.

“She’s had both kids sleep in their bedroom with them ever since the news and she’s having trouble sleeping because she’s terrified one of them will stop breathing or something. Kanye is trying to be supportive but he is very shaken up too.”

Anderson, who works as a consultant for West’s record label, G.O.O.D. Music, broke the news of his son’s death last week on his Instagram account. Anderson posted a photo of Avery with a caption expressing his shock and grief.

“Today was the worst day of my life!! I lost my lil man and gained an angel! Rest in Paradise!!!! I love you man.”

Understandably distressed, Anderson has been sharing photos of the toddler all week, accompanying one with a message thanking his family and friends for attending the funeral Friday in Los Angeles.

“I love you Ave!! You are on my heart everyday!! Thank you all who celebrated his life today!”

Kardashian and West were seen attending the funeral in Los Angeles on Friday, looking somber dressed entirely in black. The couple were reported to be chocking back tears throughout the service.

The child’s mother, Erica Paige, also wrote of her shock and sadness at the loss of their only child.

“This life in so unfair. I love you with everything inside me and it is with incredible, unbearable pain that I will have to try to find the strength to do a single thing without you,’ she wrote in the heart-rending post. I am so grateful for being able to spend almost 17 months with you. You brought me so much happiness and I’m so proud of how hard you fought. ‘Thank you for all the laughs, cuddles, hugs and kisses, you took care of me in a way no one else could. My heart is forever broken. I love you so much, mommy is with you.”

It has been a trying few months for the Kardashian-West’s, with persistent divorce rumors dogging the couple as they try to recover from the tribulations of 2016.

The premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians season 13 has seen Kim discuss the details of her robbery in Paris for the first time, highlighting the impact this and Kanye’s hospitalization for mental health issues has had on their family.

In a teaser for an upcoming episode of the smash E! reality series, Kardashian speaks of a terrifying flashback she had to the robbery when West returns home late one night.

“All I heard was his feet stomping up the stairs. At three in the morning he came in, and that’s the same time the robbery happened. ”

[Featured image by STRMX2/ AP Images]