Huge Plans For Eva Marie’s WWE Return at ‘Wrestlemania 33’ Revealed

Eva Marie hasn’t been featured on WWE programming for a long time, but her upcoming WWE return may be a game changer for SmackDown Live because WWE officials have big plans for her return. The last time “The Red Queen” was on WWE television, she used one of her many tactics to avoid actually wrestling in a match. That continued for weeks until Eva was suspended by WWE for violating the WWE Wellness Policy.

She hasn’t been featured or seen on WWE programming since her suspension. However, her suspension has been up since mid-September. Eva Marie has been busy away from WWE because she’s been filming movies over the past several months. Two of her films will be released this year titled “Inconceivable” and “Action No. 1”. If Eva Marie can turn those roles for more offers, she may not have much time for a wrestling career.

Her dynamic with the WWE Universe is hostile, to say the least. Many people look think of her as a genuine heat magnet. There is no doubt she can get a WWE crowd to boo, but a lot of people see an inexperienced performer who is using the WWE platform to gain exposure for Hollywood or other projects. WWE just sees money because she hasn’t been on WWE television for months, but they have massive plans for her return.

At Wrestlemania 33, Alexa Bliss will defend the SmackDown Women’s Title in a multi-woman match. As of this writing, Becky Lynch, Carmella, Mickie James, and Natalya have been announced as participants, but it is being said that there will be a few surprise entries into the match as well. Naomi, Tamina Snuka, and Eva Marie are all rumored for the match, but the latter may leave Orlando with the SmackDown Women’s Title.

Of course, this is just speculation and rumors at this point until the grandest stage of them all, but it seems that WWE officials are planning to push Eva Marie as the top heel on SmackDown after Wrestlemania 33 if she wins the Women’s Championship. Originally, she was meant to be the first SmackDown Women’s Title holder for the brand when the title was established months ago, but Lynch received that honor instead.

The WWE Universe will be unhappy about Eva Marie essentially stealing the moment away from the rest of the women’s division at Wrestlemania, but the bigger problem would be WWE trying to build her character through a title reign. WWE likes to preach that “the title doesn’t make the guy, the guy makes the title.” Eva Marie may get a strong reaction from the WWE fans but being a top performer is about a lot more than that.

There is no doubt that s has the potential to be a strong performer and even a Women’s Champion in WWE, but she still hasn’t wrestled a match on WWE television, and she’s not going to learn that on movie sets. On paper, Eva Marie is looking to model her career after The Rock. She said the following during an interview with the International Business Times:

“After a few months, I was like ‘OK, if I could emulate The Rock’s career that would be fantastic to make a crossover like how he’s done.’ I really want to take the Eva Marie Brand and do both [wrestling and movies] for as long as I can.”

Her peers have described her as a hard worker, but it takes years to learn how to wrestle. At the moment, it seems like Eva Marie is splitting her passion between wrestling and movies. That means she can do well at both of them, but it’s unlikely she will excel at either of them until she chooses. If WWE officials hand her a Women’s Title in her first match on the main roster during WWE’s biggest show, it could be too much for her.

