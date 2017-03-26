[Breaking] High Profile Terrorist Struck Down By U.S. Airstrike: Qari Yasin Dead

It has been reported that a high profile terrorist responsible for American soldiers’ deaths has been struck down by a U.S. airstrike. Fox News revealed that al Qaeda terrorist leader, Qari Yasin, was killed during an airstrike that took place on March 19.

Qari Yasin was responsible for the deaths of dozens of innocent victims, including a couple American soldiers. Yasin was from Balochistan, Pakistan, and had been involved in several terrorist attacks, including Islamabad attack on a Marriott Hotel in 2008, and the 2009 bus attack in Lahore.

Yasin had previously worked for the Pakistani terrorist, Amjad Farooqi, who led two assassination attempts in 2003 against Musharraf. Farooqi has been a suspect in several other terrorist attacks, as well.

According to Long War Journal, Yasin was listed by the U.S. government as the tenth most wanted terrorist. He was a key leader in the Punjabi Taliban, which is a terrorist organization aligned with al Qaeda. Yasin was said to be “Punjabi Taliban commander,” according to Pakistan spokesperson Mohammad Khurasani, thus confirming his role in the group.

Khurasani considered Yasin as “one of the greatest trainers of explosives and electronics in the fields of jihad.” Further, Khurasani revealed that Yasin’s students were still performing their jihad duties, claiming that his replacements were trained a long time ago. Unfortunately, this is often seen in the event that the U.S. kills a senior al Qaeda figure.

It was confirmed that Yasin was struck down in the eastern province of Paktika in the Laman area of Barmal district.

[Featured Image by Inquisitr]