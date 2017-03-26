WWE Rumors: Possible ‘WrestleMania 33’ Surprise Appearances Revealed By Odds?

When it comes to WWE rumors lately, the topic that has professional wrestling fans buzzing is WrestleMania 33. The latest epic WWE pay-per-view arrives next Sunday and while fans already know which matches are on the card, what they don’t know is who might show up. In past editions of WrestleMania, fans witnessed surprise appearances by the likes of UFC star Ronda Rousey and NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal. Stone Cold Steve Austin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan have also made their presence felt on the “grandest stage of them all.” So which superstars or celebrities could make surprise appearances at this year’s WWE event?

This year’s edition of WrestleMania takes place in Orlando, Florida on Sunday, April 2nd with a stacked card and plenty of WWE rumors going around. WWE fans already know they’ll see several legends returning for the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. They include Olympic gold medalist and WWE champion Kurt Angle, former Women’s champion Beth Phoenix, and WCW/WWE star Diamond Dallas Page. Fans are hoping that Angle might have a role within WWE following Mania and it seems this is possible based on recent reports from the likes of Cageside Seats. The website notes that it’s being teased that Angle could end up becoming Raw‘s brand new General Manager now that Mick Foley has been fired.

However, there could be bigger surprises in store for the WrestleMania 33 pay-per-view. The latest betting odds at Paddy Power have listed out 28 different stars who could show up at the “Showcase of the Immortals” in Orlando. Leading the list is a guy who is currently on the Raw roster, but who has been missing from the show ever since becoming the first-ever Universal Champion. Finn Balor currently leads all superstars in terms of a possibility to show up. His role is unknown, but some fans and analysts believe that Balor will be a part of the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal. He could also possibly show up to go after Samoa Joe, should he get involved in the Seth Rollins vs. Triple H match.

Balor would be a nice surprise, but what about a guy who was synonymous with professional wrestling back in the 1980s? “The Immortal” Hulk Hogan showed up at WrestleMania 30 several years ago in New Orleans, Louisiana to make for a classic moment in the ring. He joined Stone Cold Steven Austin and The Rock inside the squared circle to help kick off the big pay-per-view event.

For this year’s Mania, Hogan is listed as second on the betting odds at 1 to 2 odds to make an appearance at this year’s event. That would make for a major “burying of the hatchet” between WWE and Hogan following his leaked sex tape scandal involving racist remarks. It’s being speculated that Hogan could also enter the Battle Royal, or he might even challenge someone to a match at the pay-per-view. There had been some lingering rumors that the “Hulkster” could possibly show up to give Big Show a WrestleMania moment, as Show is setting up for retirement early next year.

There is also plenty of recent buzz surrounding former WWE tag team champions Matt and Jeff Hardy making their way back to WWE’s roster, as ComicBook.com and other sites have reported. The duo who formed an incredibly popular faction in TNA has been recently offered contracts with WWE and could wind up making an appearance. Matt is known for his “Broken Matt Hardy” gimmick which enlisted the help of his “Brother Nero” along with Matt’s wife Reby Sky and son King Maxell. Matt and Jeff both have 6 to 4 odds at Paddy Power, which is tied with former WWE Women’s champions Melina and Trish Stratus.

A number of former superstars are listed above these three though including “The Rated-R Superstar” Edge (11 to 8 odds), Stone Cold Steve Austin (even odds), Lita (4 to 6 odds), and Victoria (8 to 13 odds). There are also several potential NXT stars who could make a surprise debut at the big event as Shinsuke Nakamura carries odds of 6 to 5 and Asuka carries odds of 4 to 6 to show up on the “grandest stage of them all.”

Stars like Hogan, Stone Cold, and The Rock make the most sense to show up at an event like WrestleMania 33, because in year’s past the WWE has saved those main roster debuts for televised moments the next night on Raw. While Nakamura or Asuka could play a part in WWE’s WrestleMania matches, it seems to make more sense that these two will show up on Raw or SmackDown post-Mania.

WWE fans, which WWE superstar would you most like to see show up at WrestleMania 33?

[Featured Image by WWE]