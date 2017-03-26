Rhea Perlman Weighs In On Marijuana Advocate Woody Harrelson Quitting Pot

Actor and marijuana advocate Woody Harrelson made headlines earlier this week for his decision to give up smoking pot and Rhea Perlman has weighed in on his decision.

Woody Harrelson had acquired a stoner reputation and was known as an advocate for marijuana as he had smoked it for more than three decades. Per PEOPLE Now, Rhea Perlman – Woody’s co-star from Cheers – weighed in with her opinion of his decision to quit smoking marijuana.

As far as Rhea Perlman is concerned, Woody is still Woody regardless of if he does or doesn’t smoke marijuana. In fact, Perlman ran into Woody during the premiere of his new film Wilson and had no idea he was sober at the time. “He did seem rather straight.” She mentioned as she recalled the time they’d ran into during the premiere.

Rhea Perlman, however, does not think that Woody Harrelson giving up marijuana is going to cause him to lose his kooky charm. In fact, her response was “no” when PEOPLE Now asked her if she thought quitting weed would change Woody’s personality or lifestyle.

“No, Woody is Woody, man, nothing can change him.”

It was during an interview with Vulture that Woody Harrelson first revealed that he had decided to quit smoking marijuana. Woody revealed that he hadn’t actually gotten stoned in nearly a year. He also admitted that the “party hard” reputation that he had was nothing more than a misconception. He wasn’t going to correct people who still assumed he was a party animal and a stoner, but he claims he isn’t living that lifestyle anymore.

“I am a party animal. But on the other hand, I’m now extremely moderate, and … I actually stopped smoking pot almost a year ago.”

During the interview, Woody also revealed that he felt smoking marijuana was preventing him from being “emotionally available.” He, however, didn’t go into much more detail than that and didn’t appear to want to talk about the subject for very much longer.

Harrelson did make a point to mention the fact that he didn’t have anything against marijuana or those who smoked it. Woody has just decided 30 years of smoking it is long enough and he doesn’t want to anymore. As the Vulture interviewer continued to carry on the conversation about marijuana, Woody mentioned that he didn’t want to make the entire interview about his opinion of marijuana and his decision to quit.

Woody Harrelson—who once applied for a license to run a medicinal weed dispensary—has quit smoking marijuana. https://t.co/WFgHUvxi4V — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 20, 2017

Unfortunately for Woody, his decision to quit marijuana was big news in the weed industry given the fact that he had been an advocate of the drug for 30 years. According to PEOPLE, Woody’s decision to quit smoking marijuana came as a shock to just about anyone who followed the actor as he has been supporting marijuana legalization for decades. He was even the member of an advisory board of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws.

In April of 2016, Woody Harrelson was also one of the first individuals to send in an application to open up a medical marijuana dispensary in Hawaii. He sent in his application just months after the state’s Department of Health approve the production of marijuana in the state of Hawaii. PEOPLE notes, however, that the actors application to open the medical marijuana dispensary was denied. There was never a reason given in the report as to why the actor’s application was denied.

Woody Harrelson gives up marijuana after "30 solid years" of what he calls partying too hard: https://t.co/89NtMtI84Y pic.twitter.com/fy5TfffUiX — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 22, 2017

As a long-term user and long-term advocate of marijuana, Woody leaves the marijuana community with a lot of questions. Will Woody’s decision to quit smoking marijuana because it left him “emotionally unavailable” have a negative impact on marijuana legalization? Does Woody quitting marijuana really mean consuming it alters your personality? Would Woody still advocate for marijuana even though he decided to quit smoking it? How does quitting marijuana for someone who has consumed it as long as Woody has effect their body?

Rhea Perlman doesn’t seem think Woody’s decision to quit will change his personality. Do you think Rhea Perlman is right? Will Woody still be Woody? Share your thoughts with us in the comment’s section found down below.

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant & Alexander Koerner/Getty Images]