Chrissy Teigen’s Diet Secrets, Plus, The One Thing She Won’t Eat

Chrissy Teigen is just one of the many celebrities who is divulging their diet secrets this week. The model looks incredible after giving birth to her baby daughter Luna. Chrissy is also sharing some of her diet secrets in her new cookbook, Cravings: Recipes for All the Food You Want to Eat.

However, she hardly starves herself. She won’t rely on celery sticks or carrot sticks as her go-to snacks. She likes to have something with a little more substance.

“I always get to eat what I want, because if I don’t, I go insane,” she said.

So, what does Chrissy Teigen do when she has cravings? She craves sweet and salty things just like the rest of us, according to her interview with Shape. But, Chrissy doesn’t reach for the buttered popcorn or salty potato chips.

“Seaweed sheets are my go-to for my salty chip cravings, especially wasabi-flavored ones. I love to eat avocados with salt and pepper.”

In the new book, Teigen reveals that she never skips breakfast. She makes it a priority to eat something nutritious and healthy in the morning.

“I have to have breakfast and breakfast has to be eggs, whether in omelet form, hard-boiled, or over-easy,” Shape magazine quoted her saying.

She also loves to juice. When it comes to her juice of choice, Chrissy loves the classic green juice.

“I love green juices – the ones that include lots of actual greens and don’t include too much apple,” she added. “Because those are just meant to be yummy and we all know things that are too yummy aren’t the best for us, unfortunately.”

For her daily dose of omega-3s, the beauty will eat tuna with a little mayonnaise and “lots of Dijon mustard.” She also swears by Sashimi when it comes to her meals and snacks.

“I LOOOOOOVE sashimi, mainly tuna sashimi,” she said. “I will buy six pieces or so a day and just snack on them. Sometimes I wrap them up in my mini seaweed sheets.”

Teigen has the access to the best foods and ingredients. But, there is one thing the 31-year-old model won’t eat, according to the Daily Mail. Earlier this week, Teigen took to Twitter to remark she vomited and hallucinated from eating a raw cashew on her trip to Costa Rica. The conversation started when How to Get Away With Murder star Mat McGorry posted a picture of a cashew growing on top of a fruit.

The model told him not to try it due to her own experience.

“DO NOT I REPEAT DO NOT EAT THE RAW NUT IN THE STEM THING,” Chrissy wrote. “IT IS LIKE RUBBING POISON IVY IN YOUR MOUTH.”

Radio host Nic Shields asked Teigen if she knew from personal experience.

“YES I ALSO HALLUCINATED AND LAUGHED HYSTERICALLY AND PUKED EVERYWHERE,” she added.

Instead of eating raw cashews, she will opt for raw almonds and salted cashews. She goes nuts for nuts – even when those nuts have salt on top.

“I actually love raw almonds with no salt (shocking), but I need me some roasted, salted cashews,” she told Shape. “Salt isn’t healthy, of course, but we can’t be perfect all the time.”

According to MindBodyGreen, Chrissy is the picture of perfect health and wellness. She practices spirituality on a regular basis. She even wore a necklace that was a blessed in a temple in Korat when she went to her acupuncturist.

“If anything, it just makes you feel better,” she told Self magazine.

She also works out every single day — even when she was pregnant.

“I work out every day,” she told Self. “I still feel fit and energetic. In a way, I’m healthier now that I’m pregnant.”

Chrissy mentioned that she loves to attend Body By Simone classes. She is not into intense training classes.

“A lot of classes don’t feel like they’re tough enough on you, but some trainers have you rolling tires and stuff. And I’m like, ‘Okay, I need something in between that!'”

Now you know how to eat and train like Chrissy Teigen. If you want more of her diet tips, then check out the recipes in her new cookbook.

[Featured image by Rachel Murray/Getty Images for WGN America]