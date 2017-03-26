Orlando Bloom, Kristy Hinze Spotted: Actor Enjoys Holiday After Katy Perry Split

Orlando Bloom seems to be enjoying the single life as he was seen with different women ever since he and Katy Perry split up. After he was spotted dodging the paparazzi with a mystery brunette later identified as Brazilian model Thaila Ayala, the Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies actor was seen once again enjoying a relaxing time with a beauty – this time it’s Australian model Kristy Hinze.

Orlando Bloom has been on a Caribbean getaway at St. Barts with Hinze for several days now, Daily Mail reported. But before anyone jumps into conclusion, the actor is actually on a vacation with Kristy’s family. They are not romantically linked to each other since Hinze is happily married to her husband, billionaire James Clark, who is also there with them.

According to Kristy Hinze’s representative, the former Project Runway Australia judge and her family have been in the Caribbean cruising in their yacht. Bloom appears to be in a good place right now a month after his split with Katy Perry was confirmed. He was all smiles as he enjoyed a dinner date with Hinze and her family. Orlando can definitely benefit from going out with friends to escape the drama surrounding his split with the Roar singer.

Orlando also shares something in common with Kristy Hinze’s husband since the Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales actor was married to Australian model Miranda Kerr for three years and shares a son with her.

After Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry split, the actor has been spotted out and about enjoying his single life. The pair dated for almost a year before their reps confirmed after the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party that Bloom and Perry are taking “respectful, loving space.”

While Bloom is dealing with the split by keeping himself busy with friends and getaways, Katy Perry, on the other hand, could be reconnecting with old flames, John Mayer in particular. Perry and Mayer were in an on-and-off relationship from 2012 to 2015. On the heels of the Orlando Bloom Katy Perry split news, rumors stating Mayer wants Katy back surfaced.

It’s been a while since Mayer and Perry split up but it appears that he isn’t totally over her, as evidenced by a few of the tracks on his upcoming album, The Search for Everything, releasing on April 14. One of the singles, “Still Feel Like Your Man,” got everyone talking that the song was clearly meant for Katy. The song features lines including “I still keep your shampoo in my shower” and “Still think I’m never gonna find another you.”

The rumors were finally confirmed when the 39-year-old singer got candid about his past relationship in a recent intimate interview with the New York Times. Mayer revealed that the song was about his ex, saying, “Who else would I be thinking about?” and implied that Perry was the only serious relationship he had over the past several years.

“And by the way, it’s a testament to the fact that I have not dated a lot of people in the last five, six years. That was my only relationship. So it’s like, give me this, people.”

Since his split with Perry, John Mayer has not gone out on dates much, but he admitted having used dating apps occasionally. Most of the songs on Mayer’s upcoming album tells a story about a split but the singer explained that the album is not just all about a breakup.

“There were times when tears came out of me, and I went, O.K., John, this is not about an on-again, off-again relationship. This is something more profound.”

[Featured Image by Ian Gavan/Getty Images]