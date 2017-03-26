WWE Hall Of Famer Claims She Received Nude Photo Of Current WWE Superstar

With current and former WWE superstars victimized by leaks of private photos and videos in the last week, additional names reportedly face an invasion of their privacy.

Former WWE valet and Hall of Famer Tamara “Sunny” Sytch shared a distributing story on Facebook last night, stating that she’s aware of another current female WWE superstar’s photos being in the wrong hands. Sytch claimed she was contacted via text message by an unknown sender with a “provocative” photo of a current female competitor. The 44-year-old Sytch proceeded to rant on the current situation with private content being leaked.

“Very upset right now. I just got a text message from a random number (area code is PA) and they sent me a picture of a very popular WWE diva topless in a very provocative pose. I know for a fact that she has never done any nude photo shoots. This was a private photo. I texted her and she said her iCloud was hacked. This is so f–ked up that someone would do this to her. She is an amazing person and someone I’m proud to call my friend. Whoever did this…. You are such a f***tard. People deserve their privacy. Just because we are celebrities does not give any of you the right to invade our personal lives!!!!”

Sytch did not include additional details on who the alleged photograph depicted; she added that the female superstar “does look amazing” in the leaked photo in the comments of her status. Fans started commenting with random names on the current WWE roster to see if Sytch would reveal who the latest victim is — but she declined to do so.

“I’m not naming her…. So don’t keep naming names expecting me to confirm or deny,” she wrote.

To date, 10 different current and former WWE superstars have seen their name attached to this scandal. Former WWE Diva’s Champion Paige was at the forefront as several pictures and videos of her engaging in sexual acts with former WWE star Brad Maddox and current star Xavier Woods were leaked.

Paige confirmed the authenticity of the content in a tweet last week.

Personal and private photos of mine were stolen and unfortunately they were shared publicly without my consent. — PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) March 17, 2017

Since the leaks, Paige’s mother, Saraya Knight, and father, Ricky Knight, have expressed support for their daughter. Paige’s father, in particular, expressed concern for his daughter’s mental well-being in a recent Facebook status.

“my last say on the scandal surrounding my daughter I have just spoken to her over facebook and I am worried for her mental health or worse ffs world get a grip she has not killed anyone robbed anyone she was having sex in a private situation between consenting adults and then has been betrayed by some low lifes as her dad I urge people to back off as I say I am very worried for her it will be no good backing her when its too late like many other celebrities who have left us.”

Other names attached to the leaks are former WWE superstars Victoria, Maria Kanellis, Kaitlyn, and Melina Perez. Of the current crop of stars, WWE SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Summer Rae, and Big E have all been connected to the scandal.

The photos of Bliss and Rae have been verified as fakes; Rae confirmed it in a tweet last week.

As they say, dont believe everything you see on the internet. There’s people out there with a lot of time on their hands & a big imagination — Summer Rae (@RealSummerWWE) March 19, 2017

Big E, who has not seen any actual photos or videos leak, addressed — on the same day as Rae — the rumors and leaks surrounding him and his colleagues.

“For disseminating this nonexistent nonsense, I pray the inside of your thighs chafe bloody every day of your existence. Amen,” he wrote.

A report from PWInsider earlier this week confirmed that Paige and Woods — the only current WWE talent affected by the leaks — will not be reprimanded.

[Featured Image by WWE]