Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Baby Name: Will It Be Ordinary Or Oddball?

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne’s baby boy is 3 days old, but Baby Cole-Payne doesn’t have a name yet. The two superstars have been super protective of their privacy throughout Cheryl’s pregnancy and didn’t even talk about it in public because they didn’t want to “jinx” their happiness, according to the Daily Mail.

@BarryAnana Liam Payne just had a baby boy have ya got any name suggestions ???? — Katy//????//???? (@KxTY989) March 25, 2017

The couple even kept the pregnancy itself secret for months, so it wouldn’t be at all surprising if Cole and Payne have chosen a special name for the little One Directioner, but they aren’t yet ready to reveal their son’s name.

One thing is for sure: both Cheryl and Liam are madly in love with their son. They captioned the Instagram pic with the adoring message, “Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts.”

On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn't have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever ???? A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on Mar 25, 2017 at 1:25pm PDT

In an interview two years ago with GQ, Cole admitted that she’d “thought about baby names a million times,” and she even had a favorite boy name lined up well before there was a baby to make a bump.

If you're ever having a bad day just remember that you aren't Liam Payne's baby who was born 3 days ago and still doesn't have a name — Sam (@sammmashley) March 25, 2017

“I like Alfie for a little boy.”

Alfie isn’t all that high on the recent lists of popular baby names, but it’s a lot more traditional than many of the “unusual and unique monikers” celebrities choose for their children.

@BarryAnana Liam Payne just had a baby boy have ya got any name suggestions ???? — Katy//????//???? (@KxTY989) March 25, 2017

The Mirror points out that famous people often choose completely off-the-wall ideas when it comes to putting something official on the birth certificate, picking “everything from fruit to colors and even numbers” for the hapless infants. Cole and Payne’s baby may end up with something a lot weirder than Alfie.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin were of the fruit school of infant titles when they chose to call their daughter Apple. ET Online writes that Mike and Kelly Myers let their dislike of Sundays get in the way of baby-name decision making when they picked Sunday Molly for their child in hopes that they’d grow to love the day as well as the baby. Let’s hope that if Payne and Cole follow that line of thought, they don’t mutually despise arachnids or snakes.

Parents magazine listed a few strange celeb baby sobriquets that may provide inspiration for Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole if they want to be more oddball than ordinary.

Holly Madison went with a flower-child atmosphere with the double nature theme combo, Rainbow Aurora. Alicia Silverstone, Jamie Oliver, and Kate Winslet chose the animal world and called their sons Bear. Who can forget the Kardashian compass nod when Kim and Kanye first announced their daughter would be known as North West?

Twitter has its own ideas of what Cole and Payne’s son should be named. Some of the names are as peculiar as even the most out-there celeb could want.

I hope Liam and Cheryl name the baby Mrs. Stypayhorlikson — mica (@whtafeelin) March 25, 2017

Liam Payne had a baby and that child has been in this world for 3 whole days and doesn't have a name. Hope the nurses call him Major Payne. — ㅊㅊㅊ???????? (@Kris10_Kent) March 25, 2017

One Cole and Payne Twitter fan seems to have a thing for rhymes.

Liam and Cheryl can name him Layne Rayne Payne — I saw my baby (@InsiderJustin) March 26, 2017

Other fans pay homage to music world stars like Hanson, with the suggestion of Ngi from the album The Walk.

@LiamPayne can we suggest a name for your baby? We suggest the name "Ngi" ???? Ngi Payne — Liam Payne PH (@RealLiamPaynePH) March 25, 2017

There are some fairly normal suggestions for Cheryl and Liam too.

liam and cheryl should name their baby elijah bc elijah is a nice name — brenda (@hsfic) March 25, 2017

Some fans just want to know right away what Cheryl and Liam’s baby will be called.

Liam Payne you better tell us the baby's name asap???????????? #congratsLiamandCheryl — CRAZY MOFOS (@LoveNXNiall) March 26, 2017

What do you think Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne should name their baby boy?

[Featured Image by KGC-305/STAR MAX/IPx/AP Images]