Liam Payne And Cheryl Cole Announce Baby Boy As Harry Styles Teases Album Launch

It has been a big night for One Direction fans, with Liam Payne announcing the birth of his son in a Mother’s Day Instagram post moments before Harry Styles teased the release of his much-anticipated solo album.

Payne, 23, took to Instagram Saturday night to announce the birth of his son with girlfriend and former X Factor UK judge Cheryl Cole, 33. It has been revealed that Cole gave birth last week in a private ward of a London hospital, but had successfully kept the birth a secret until Saturday night when the pair shared a photo of the child to their social media accounts.

In the post, Cole gushed about her love for the child while including a Mother’s Day message for “all the mothers around the world.”

“On Wednesday 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever.”

This sneaky birth comes as no surprise, as Cole somehow managed to keep her pregnancy secret for eight months. While speculation was running rife among some die hard fans, Cole decided to make the pregnancy announcement on her own terms, in a photoshoot for L’Oreal where the musician was clad in a skin-tight black dress, cradling her baby bump.

Liam also shared the photo to his Instagram account, taking the opportunity to shower Cole with praise and admiration.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far. I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed. Happy Mother’s Day everyone!”

Not to be outdone, fellow One Direction alum Harry Styles took to Instagram for the first time this year to share three blank images with no caption. Clearly posted in an effort to regain fans’ attention, the posts were followed by a trailer aired during the semi-final of The Voice.

Despite running for close to 30 seconds, the teaser provides little more information than the Instagram posts, showing a dripping wet Styles emerging from the shadows, with the presumed album release date, April 7th, flashing across the screen.

This news will surely be music to the ears of One Direction fans who have been left high and dry since the surprise release of single “Just Hold On” by Louis Tomlinson late last year. Tomlinson debuted the new single on X Factor in December immediately following the tragic death of his mother, Johannah Deakin from leukaemia at the age of 43.

While Payne and Cole have admitted that they have not yet named the child, Cole revealed in a 2012 interview with GQ that her favorite boy’s name is Alfie. At the time, she also went on to say that she believed she had been “put on this earth to be a mother” and that she was “obsessed with babies”.

