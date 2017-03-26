‘SNL’s’ Michael Che Thinks Boston Is Racist Because He Wasn’t Let Into A Bar

Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che is not about to back down from his comments that Boston is the most racist city in America that he’s ever been in. The standup comedian and host of Saturday Night Live’s Weekend Update first made the statement on SNL before the 2017 Superbowl which ironically was won by Boston’s team, The New England Patriots. Che repeated his claim about Boston’s racism during a standup routine at Boston University Thursday.

SNL's Michael Che doesn't back away from Boston racism comment https://t.co/DCDistKnhZ pic.twitter.com/yvRnqZlVzg — WBZ Boston News (@cbsboston) March 25, 2017

At Boston University, Michael Che stands by his "most racist city" comment https://t.co/GjneNcdvxw pic.twitter.com/J5QWNHQ1VE — The Boston Globe (@BostonGlobe) March 25, 2017

The Boston Globe reports that Che told the audience that he received a lot of hateful comments on social media after he made his controversial statement. He had this to say to one woman who got particularly upset with him.

“Talk to your closest black friend and ask them to explain it to you.”

“Touche” she responded.

As you can imagine, there are lots of Boston residents who took offense to Michael Che’s opinion on social media.

But there were some who agreed with him.

I have lived all over. #Racism IS worse in the north. https://t.co/SnYv9IVrnT — MyLizardBrain (@VeryAngryMale) March 26, 2017

i think most black ppl not from boston would say the same. Michael Che didnt just INVENT racism in boston lol — Rad Pitt (@radseed) March 26, 2017

Idk Michael Che's experiences so I can't comment on that. My dad said his experience in Boston was awful too. — Dante Kinney (@DanteJK90) March 26, 2017

i could've warned michael che. — El Flaco (@bomani_jones) March 26, 2017

One Reddit user who was in the audience shared that Che’s statement about racism in Boston stems from a bad experience he had trying to get into a bar in the city, the Daily Mail reports. Che told the audience that the bouncer did not let him into the establishment because he was wearing “new Jordans.”

According to the Daily Mail, Che expressed that he thought the treatment was unfair because there were other people being let into the club who were wearing sneakers as well. But it’s pretty clear that the experience left a bad taste in his mouth.

I can't believe that Michael Che's comments about Boston is such a surprise for people. I've heard about it consistently for years. pic.twitter.com/XmkPMCEhCC — Jazmin (@JazminsThoughts) March 26, 2017

Michael Che doesn’t back down from calling Boston ‘racist’ —> https://t.co/qbnWAmshDo pic.twitter.com/62I7ol2DBS — Farrah Gray (@RealFarrahGray) March 26, 2017

Michael Che may be calling out Boston for what he perceives as its racism but he’s been called out previously as well. But for his online dating etiquette.

In January, the founder of Married To The Mob, Leah McSweeney, went on her podcast and complained about how she felt Che had disrespected her during a text conversation. They’d previously connected on a dating app for famous people.

“I met a comedian, I’ve dealt with a few comedians. They are the worst, I don’t even know why I entertain this but I have to say … Michael Che is so arrogant and so rude and disrespectful that I cannot even believe that someone … you’re like a D-list celebrity to me, whatever, that’s why I don’t even care that I’m saying his name. I’m not like blowing up Jay Z’s spot,” McSweeney said as reported by Page Six.

However, Micheal sent screenshots of the texts between himself and Leah which revealed that she had completely exaggerated the situation.

Michael Che, born Michael Che Campbell, is a New York comedian. He currently has a special streaming on Netflix called Michael Che Matters.

“There’s a lot of tension in this country that needs to be addressed,” he says in the trailer. “Let’s do it right now.”

Saturday Night Live returns to TV screens on April 28 and will feature comedian Louie CK as host. The Chainsmokers will be the musical guests.

