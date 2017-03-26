Judge Jeanine Pirro To Air ‘Stunning’ Evidence On Trump’s Wiretap Claim Tonight

Judge Jeanine Pirro has been one of President Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters, and on Saturday night (March 25), she will air what some are claiming to be “stunning” evidence of the President’s wiretap claims.

As many of you will remember, the President launched thus-far unsubstantiated wiretap charges against former President Barack Obama a couple of weeks ago via Twitter.

Since that time has passed, media outlets have repeatedly called on Trump to show the evidence. Speculation that that would happen during the Judge Jeanine talk show tonight picked up earlier today when the President tweeted his followers to “Watch @JudgeJeanine on @FoxNews tonight at 9:00 P.M. (EST).”

Where the wiretap coincides with this tweet comes from this morning’s Fox & Friends.

Hmm… Earlier today “Fox & Friends” was teasing “stunning new details” on Trump’s wiretapping claims set to air during Judge Jeanine’s show pic.twitter.com/Cceu2h9lyu — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) March 25, 2017

While the one-two combination has many supporters of the President excited of the possibilities, Mediaite‘s conservative commentator John Ziegler has one message: don’t get your hopes up.

In a piece entitled, “Don’t Buy Into Trump’s Plug of ‘Stunning’ Revelations on Judge Jeanine’s Show,” Ziegler compares the buildup to the Rachel Maddow “nothing-burger” that was the release of Trump’s 2005 tax returns, which showed the President paid a higher tax rate than President Obama, Senator Bernie Sanders, and one of his fiercest conservative critics, Mitt Romney.

Maddow built the reveal on Twitter a few hours before the start of her show and then kept her viewers in suspense for 22 minutes.

As she did so, the White House spilled the beans on what she had, causing a backlash that left Maddow’s show compared to Geraldo Rivera’s embarrassing opening of Al Capone’s vault from 1986.

“Much like with Maddow and her big ‘Trump Taxes’ scoop which turned out to be a big bust, it is very obvious that whatever Pirro may have is most likely totally irrelevant, at best,” Ziegler writes, adding that he is confident of his conclusion for three reasons.

Firstly, Judge Jeanine “is about the only Fox News host who could give Sean Hannity a run for his money when it comes to their willingness to do or say anything to please King Trump, and thus she has zero believability.”

He continued.

“Second, if whatever she thinks she has was a legitimate news story, it would not have been given to her, but to Bret Baier or Chris Wallace. Third, we already know that numerous Republicans have shot down Trump’s ‘wiretapping’ claim several times and FBI Director James Comey did the same just this week in the most high-profile manner possible.”

Ziegler acknowledges GOP House Intelligence Chairman Devin Nunes and states that what Pirro likely has is related to his statements that some Trump communications were improperly and incidentally — not illegally — swept up by the NSA.

Democrats are plotting their next move after questioning Nunes’ fitness to lead investigation in Russia-Trump probe https://t.co/AtEVE6gc36 pic.twitter.com/Bzlkl3J5yv — POLITICO (@politico) March 25, 2017

The President referred to that improper collection as a “vindication” of sorts, though as Ziegler points out, this is an inaccurate conclusion considering Trump had initially stated that President Obama had ordered purposeful wiretapping. To date, there has been no evidence of this occurring.

“So what will likely happen here,” Ziegler states, is that Judge Jeanine “will give her (thanks to Trump, larger than normal) segment of the Trump cult something that sounds like ‘news’ and appears to be relevant to the President’s discredited allegations, but which really isn’t at all.”

But what do you think, readers?

Will Judge Jeanine drop a bombshell that validates the President’s assertions of wiretapping or illegal surveillance, or will her show be, as Ziegler puts it, a “nothing-burger”? Sound off in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Michael Vadon/Flickr Creative Commons/Resized and Cropped/CC BY 2.0]