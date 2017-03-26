WWE News: Bray Wyatt Wants An On-Screen Alliance With Real Brother Bo Dallas

Bray Wyatt is heading into WrestleMania 33 with the WWE Championship in his possession and a match against Randy Orton, but he has no stable to back him up. Since being called up to the main roster, some form of The Wyatt Family has been in place for the majority of the time, but not anymore. As Wyatt sets out on his own, he has now let it be known that he truly desires having an alliance with his real-life brother Bo Dallas.

At the Elimination Chamber in February, Bray Wyatt won his first singles title on the main roster by capturing the WWE Championship. Interestingly enough, he did it without the help of Luke Harper, Braun Strowman, Randy Orton, or Erick Rowan who have been his followers in The Wyatt Family over the years.

Now, he is heading into the biggest pay-per-view of the year to defend his title against Orton and he has no one to back him up or help him out. He is all on his own as there is no more Wyatt Family and it isn’t known if there will ever be one again.

Even though he can be extremely successful on his own, it seems as if Bray was always at his best when having Luke Harper or Erick Rowan standing behind him. There was even a short period of time where Daniel Bryan was a member of The Wyatt Family and there could very well be another version in the future.

As fans often try to figure out who could partner with Bray in a new stable, the WWE Champion is discussing who he would like to be in an alliance with, and it is his own flesh and blood. Bray recently spoke with Sports Illustrated and let the world know that he’d love to align with his brother Bo Dallas at some point in WWE.

“Bo Dallas is, quite possibly, the most talented wrestler on either roster. He is the most underrated superstar of all time, in my opinion. He has so much to give. At some point, I would love to form an alliance with him because I know who and what he really is. Whether people want to look at him like that, well, then I’ll show you. It’s very, very possible.”

There have been past rumors of Bo Dallas joining The Wyatt Family, but nothing ever ended up coming from all that speculation. In all honesty, it should have happened because the former NXT Champion and three-time FCW Heavyweight Champion has been doing nothing since hitting the main roster.

When Bo Dallas jumped up to WWE, he had his motivational-style character who told you to “BO-lieve.” There were some random heel turns that went nowhere, and then he was thrown into the Social Outcasts with Adam Rose, Curtis Axel, and Heath Slater which also did much of nothing.

Many will tell you that Bo Dallas has been wasted since being brought up to the main roster, and that really does seem to be the truth. Last year, Dallas was actually asked about working with his brother on WWE television by AL.com, and he said he’d love to do it one day.

“Oh, absolutely (it’s a dream to one day be tag champions or feud like Bret and Owen Hart). Anything is possible. We grew up as brothers dreaming about the day we would become tag team champions. Who knows? Who knows what’s going to happen?”

There are obviously those in the company who have faith in Bo Dallas’ abilities due to him being the world champion on multiple occasions in FCW and NXT. Bray Wyatt is one of the very top guys in WWE right now and it truly couldn’t hurt either of them to be in an alliance together.

It isn’t yet known what will happen in the WWE Championship match at WrestleMania 33 as Bray Wyatt could walk out with his title still in his possession or he may lose it to Randy Orton. Either way, he is all by himself and no longer has the backing of his family, but he would truly love to have an on-screen alliance with Bo Dallas at some point in his career. WWE may never pair the real-life brothers together, but it could be what Dallas needs to finally break out.

[Featured Image by WWE]