Gonzaga Bulldogs Final Four: Tickets A Hot Commodity, Final Four Schedule Set

Gonzaga Bulldogs Final Four tickets are going to be a hot commodity. After beating the Xavier Musketeers to win the West Region, Gonzaga University is advancing to its first Final Four in school history. The city of Spokane is rocking as many college basketball analysts have jumped on the bandwagon to support the team.

Xavier got to the Elite Eight by beating Maryland, Florida State, and Arizona. All three games were upsets for the No. 11 seeded Musketeers, making them the Cinderella story of the 2017 NCAA Tournament. That is typically a role that the Gonzaga Bulldogs have taken on, but this year the team from Spokane received a No. 1 seed.

Thanks to 13 points from Nigel Williams-Goss and 12 points from Johnathan Williams in the first half, Gonzaga raced out to a 10-point halftime lead. Three-point shooting (8-for-13) also proved to be a huge asset for the team, with Gonzaga simply showcasing too many weapons for Xavier to defend. The team really opened it up in the second half, allowing fans to celebrate a bit early with the team. The final score was very much in favor of the Bulldogs.

The Gonzaga Final Four game will come against the winner of the Florida vs. South Carolina game that takes place on Sunday (March 26). Within the Final Four schedule, the teams will meet up on April 1 in Phoenix as one of the games that will decide who faces off in a battle for the championship.

Zag bench enjoying the show. They might be on the floor before long if Gonzaga keeps this up… pic.twitter.com/75o65HLiXK — Sam Adams (@SWXSamAdams) March 25, 2017

The one-sided Elite Eight victory was very impressive, but also had many people on social media asking the same question: “How tall is Karnowski from Gonzaga?” Przemek Karnowski is 7-foot-1, 300-pound center who has commanded a lot of national attention during the 2017 NCAA Tournament. Despite that size, he only had one block through the first three games of the tournament. The senior from Poland could be looking to block shots at the next level very soon, especially if he keeps coming through with highlights like what was seen in the video below.

I guess if and when Gonzaga’s season is over, Przemek Karnowski can resume work with the family lumberjack business. #NCAATournament pic.twitter.com/MzhI4qMvUw — Kevin Taylor (@Kevin_TimesRec) March 25, 2017

The route to the 2017 Final Four schedule included some tough games for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, but the school also got some breaks by the other top teams in the bracket getting upset early. Gonzaga beat South Dakota State, Northwestern, Virginia, and then Xavier on Saturday (March 25). The school was able to avoid Arizona, Florida State, and Notre Dame, which were three schools the experts had predicted could pull off some upsets.

Facing the winner of the East Region in the Final Four schedule will also give Gonzaga a break as the highest seed in the Elite Eight from that side is No. 4 Florida. Villanova, Duke, and Baylor (the top three seeds in the East) all got upset in earlier rounds. The two games from the other side of the bracket are Kansas vs. Oregon to decide the Midwest Region and North Carolina vs. Kentucky to decide the South Region.

A no look pass by the big man, Przemek Karnowski? You better believe it. pic.twitter.com/GAE94VvJ1s — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 25, 2017

What fans of the Bulldogs have to be hoping for is that questions like “Where is Gonzaga college?”, “Has Gonzaga been to the Final Four?”, and “How tall is Karnowski from Gonzaga?” will get replaced with statements about how many points the team is favored by against Florida or South Carolina. Now the search begins for Gonzaga fans to get those Final Four tickets, as they are going to be an extremely hot commodity with the games taking place so close to the West Coast. Can the Gonzaga Bulldogs win the 2017 NCAA Championship Game?

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]