Justin Bieber’s Ex Chantel Jeffries Shows Off In A Busty Bikini On Miami Beach

Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Chantel Jeffries showed the pop singer what he was missing this weekend, putting her beach body on display for the paparazzi in a busty bikini on Saturday on Miami Beach.

Chantel Jeffrie’s hot body caught the attention of Justin Bieber once before. Did the 23-year-old model’s latest bikini shots happen to catch the pop star’s eye?

Snapchat???? chanteltaleen A post shared by CeeJay The Dj???? (@chanteljeffries) on Mar 25, 2017 at 8:59am PDT

Jeffries showed off her hourglass figure and tanned skin in a white bikini as she soaked up the sunshine in Miami Beach, Florida.

Justin Bieber’s former fling’s bathing suit bottoms were so small, paparazzi caught a glimpse of the model’s tattoo on her left butt cheek, which read: “Noir.”

Chantel was joined at the beach by her friend Sarah Snyder, who wore a black bikini.

Back at it again???????? A post shared by CeeJay The Dj???? (@chanteljeffries) on Mar 24, 2017 at 1:47pm PDT

Jeffries first rose to fame back in 2014 when she started dating Justin Bieber, according to Daily News.

The model was the one who was with Bieber when he was arrested in Miami for a DUI, drag racing, and resisting arrest in a rented Lamborghini in January of 2014.

Chantel Jeffries goes by CeeJay The DJ on Instagram and has roughly 2.4 million followers. The 23-year-old runs her own makeup business and has even starred in a Guess ad campaign with rapper A$AP Rocky.

She recently had gigs in Orlando and New York City and performed at a New Year’s Eve show in St. Bart’s.

I’m using @badoo to connect with DJs, models and MUAs that I cross paths with while travelling during fashion weeks. #badoomeetsfashion???????? A post shared by CeeJay The Dj???? (@chanteljeffries) on Feb 21, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Jeffries announced in February that she would be getting into the jewelry business as well via Twitter.

“Had such a great day designing my Jewelry line. I can’t wait for you guys to see!”

Justin Bieber was rumored to have reunited with Chantel as this year, although there has been no official confirmation of that.

In February, Justin Bieber posted a photo of a person’s smile that fans were quick to realize was a zoomed-in photo of his ex-girlfriend, Chantel Jeffries. The original photo has since been deleted off of Bieber’s Instagram.

Is this guy checking out my butt???? A post shared by CeeJay The Dj???? (@chanteljeffries) on Mar 22, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

The two have been rumored to have an on-again-off-again relationship over the past few years and this post led fans to believe that the two celebrities were back on.

Bieber’s ex-fling also recently made headlines last week when she attended a nightclub opening in Los Angeles on March 17. The model wore a racy bondage leather bustier top to the unveiling of the latest brand of Tao, according to Daily Mail.

You could be big as madonna???????? A post shared by CeeJay The Dj???? (@chanteljeffries) on Mar 16, 2017 at 11:04pm PDT

Chantel has also reportedly made friends with another one of Justin Bieber’s ex-girlfriends— Barbra Palvin. Palvin is also a 23-year-old model who used to model for Victoria’s Secret and was named the 2016 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit “Rookie Of The Year.”

Wish i was there right now????☀️ A post shared by Barbara Palvin (@realbarbarapalvin) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:59am PST

