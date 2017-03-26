Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson Befriended Many Celebs Besides Alice Cooper

Paris Jackson is in the headlines for calling rock legend Alice Cooper a “bae,” but this is not the only celebrity her father, Michael Jackson, knew that Paris has been connected with since his death.

As it appears, Song Facts claims there is little to connect Michael Jackson and Alice Cooper — much less Paris Jackson — but that has not stood the test of time.

For example, Alice Cooper and Michael Jackson shared a guitarist named Orianthi. Sadly, before Orianthi got a chance to do the This Is It tour with Michael Jackson, he died in 2009. A few years later, Orianthi picked up her career by joining the Alice Cooper band.

Of course, Telegraph remembers Alice Cooper also gave Michael Jackson nothing but kind words when the King of Pop died in 2009. About Michael Jackson, Alice Cooper stated the following.

“Michael Jackson was easily as influential as James Brown, and that’s saying a lot. He was the Fred Astaire of his time”

Interestingly, just a few years before, Alice Cooper allegedly had some venom for Michael Jackson. According to Blabber Mouth, Alice Cooper was rumored to have said Michael Jackson needed to “lose the lipstick.” The irony is that Alice Cooper is well-known for wearing obvious makeup.

Despite this slight against her father, Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson gushed about Alice Cooper and even called him a “bae” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on March 21.

However, are there any friendships of Michael Jackson’s that are still active in his daughter’s life?

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Paris Jackson met the Hadid family from her father Michael Jackson, and now Paris works with Bella and Gigi at IMG Modeling.

Paris Jackson also inherited her relationship with the Lionel Richie family from her father Michael Jackson, and she is especially close to Sofia as well as her older sister, Nicole Richie.

On top of this, there is a lot of cross-comparing headlines that shows Paris Jackson still has an active relationship with her father’s friends even though Michael Jackson has been dead for eight years.

For example, Madonna and Michael Jackson were especially close friends for many years. In fact, Perez Hilton points out that Madonna remembered Michael Jackson on what would have been his birthday on August 29, 2016.

Since Michael Jackson and Madonna were always very close, it makes sense that Paris Jackson would be emulating her sense of style to debut her modelling career for Chanel. According to Mirror, Paris Jackson was channelling Madonna with her hairstyle and bold red lipstick.

Although it is not clear if they are close friends outside of Michael Jackson, Paris Jackson was at a Grammy’s party in February with her father’s old friend and performance partner, Britney Spears.

Another old friend of Michael Jackson’s is Reverend Al Sharpton, and he even eulogized MJ when he died in 2009. Although Al Sharpton was found as late as 2013 speaking on Paris Jackson’s behalf, according to MSNBC, it is not clear if Sharpton and Paris are still close.

One solid ongoing relationship that Paris Jackson inherited from her father was Macaulay Culkin. In addition to being Paris Jackson’s godfather, she was seen giving Macaulay Culkin a pedicure in late 2016, according to In Style.

There may not be many headlines about Miley Cyrus, Michael Jackson and Paris Jackson being friends, but they have many intersections in the media.

For example, in 2012, Paris Jackson changed her hair, and Daily Mail speculated that she looked a lot like Miley Cyrus.

Adding to this, Miley Cyrus is a huge fan of Michael Jackson’s, and her video for her 2008 song “Fly on the Wall” was allegedly a spoof of MJ’s “Thriller.” E! Online also says Miley Cyrus got a Michael Jackson tattoo in 2016.

One of Paris Jackson’s weirdest relationships is with celebrity fans of her father’s that have turned on Paris over the years.

For example, Star Jones posted a social media tribute to Michael Jackson when he died as one of his celebrity fans, but also started media drama about Paris Jackson’s behavior around 2012.

Star Jones talked her opinions in detail on the air during an interview with Wendy Williams. In particular, Star Jones criticized Paris Jackson’s use of social media as a way to show a “cry for help.”

One odd way that Paris Jackson crossed paths with one of her father’s super fans was in 2011. It was at that time that Lindsay Lohan, a well-known fan of Michael Jackson, missed an appearance on the Ellen Degeneres Show.

Instead of Lindsay Lohan, Paris Jackson filled in for her, and NBC New York stated it was one of her first “rare” interviews since Michael Jackson’s death two years before.

[Feature Image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images]