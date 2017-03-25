Mama June Giving Up Weight Loss Mission, Throws Red Dress In Trash

Mama June is giving up her weight loss journey and tossing the infamous size four “revenge” red dress in the trash? Say it isn’t so! But, alas, it seems to be. The famous reality TV mama has been touting her incredible and nearly impossible weight loss journey on her new show, Mama June: From Not to Hot, shedding the pounds from a whopping 460 pounds down to an almost unbelievable size four.

At least that’s what the show’s promos promise.

But now, Mama June seems to be having a change of heart. On this week’s episode of her wildly popular reality TV show, June Shannon (mother to “Honey Boo Boo”), told her fans, critics, and the world that she’s throwing in the towel. As People reports, Mama June made her public declaration of being over it amid yet another surgery. The 37-year-old achieved her incredible weight loss with the help of a gastric sleeve procedure. It has been widely reported that the finished Mama June product (a size 4, according to WEtv), also required the aid of skin removal and other procedures.

On Friday’s episode of Mama June:From Not to Hot, June Shannon was in the midst of yet another painful surgical procedure. This time around, Mama was recovering from a breast augmentation procedure, aka, getting her breasts done. Mama June was next supposed to get more skin removed from her neck and arms, which she calls “turkey neck and bat wings.”

Unfortunately, after years of weight loss procedures and efforts, it appeared that Mama June is just about over it. In fact, she appeared to be giving up. She said as much to her personal trainer, Gina, after her boob job.

“I don’t even know if I want to do the next surgery. I’m in a lot of pain.”

While her trainer tried to convince her to go under the knife for her next (and final) surgical procedure, Mama June argued that giving up is a better option. According to Shannon, the surgeries and their recovery periods were more than she signed up for and more difficult than she’d ever imagined.

“These surgeries are a lot more invasive and recovery time is more than that. I mean, I’ve been here three weeks now. The next surgery, I’ll be here a month.”

According to Mama June she is more than just a piece of reality TV meat — she’s a person, and her weight-loss regimen is getting to be too much.

“I don’t have to do s***. I am a human being.”

At Mama June’s refusal to keep on keeping on, Gina also threatened to quit. True to form, June took matters into her own hands. Rather than let her personal trainer quit (with the upper hand), June opted to give her the ax.

“Okay fine! You are f***ing fired!”

Three weeks later, Mama June made her way back home, greeted by her daughters, 11-year-old Alana “Honey Boo Boo” and “Pumpkin.” Unfortunately for the girls, they were not aware that Mama June was giving up, and were seeking to motivate her with the size 4 “revenge dress” that she planned to wear to ex-husband, Sugar Bear’s, impending wedding.

“Really? I could care less about the dress. I could care less about this wedding. I’m just going to bed.”

In the episode, things got so bad for Mama June that she stopped taking phone calls, holing herself up in her room, in pain, while she assured her girls that she was giving up.

“I’m over it! I don’t care about Sugar Bear’s wedding. I don’t care about the photo shoot. Any of it. I’m done.”

And Mama June seems to be serious about her plans for giving up. Just days later, her elder daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Shannon found something disturbing in the family’s trash can. Namely, a red, size 4 revenge dress. A size 4 revenge dress thankfully still wrapped in plastic, because Pumpkin salvaged the symbol of Mama June’s accomplishments and confronted her pain-addled mama about her discovery.

“What the f***? Mama, what have you done?”

Afterward, she brought it up to her famous sister, Honey Boo Boo.

“Alana! Look what I found in the trash can. Dude, we have to do something about this. She’s giving up on everything.”

Unfortunately for viewers, this week’s Mama June: From Not to Hot ended on a bit of a cliffhanger. According to Pumpkin, she has a plan to get her mama out of her rut. However, watchers of the show will have to wait at least until next week to discover whether Mama June is giving up on the red dress for good.

