Is Mila Kunis Pregnant? Find Out If She Will Bring Home Another Baby In 2017

Could Mila Kunis be pregnant, again? That’s what the rumor mill has suggested about the 33-year-old mother of two. Ever since she had her baby in November, people had speculated how long it would be before she announced she was having baby number three. Is it possible that Mila and Ashton Kutcher will welcome another baby to their home in 2017?

According to Closer Weekly, Mila may not be pregnant yet, but they expect her to be within a couple of months. She just gave birth to Dimitri in November so it may be too soon to have another child.

Kunis loves being a mother and has stated that motherhood changed her for the better. Mila said that she sees the world differently since welcoming her daughter, Wyatt into her life in October 2014.

“Everything is different,” Mila explained.

“From the fact that you’re so happy when you get six hours of sleep to the idea of being responsible for this incredible, living breathing little human being that you can’t believe is yours.”

Before she became a mother, Mila often booked her roles back to back. She still does movies, but much less frequently than before. The mom of two feels that it is her job to be home with her children because they are only small for so long.

“[Motherhood] is the most life-changing experience you can have, in my opinion. Everything changed, “Kunis said.

“I am proud to be a stay-at-home mom. I have no desire to be in front of the camera. I find [Wyatt] to be the most challenging job I’ve had.”

Mila compared Wyatt’s pregnancy with her second one in a candid interview. She said with her first baby, she was excited and read a lot about pregnancy and the development stages the fetus goes through before birth.

“With the first one, I was on the app every day… The other day, someone asked how far along I was. I was like, ‘I have no idea. I can tell you when I’m due, and then do the math afterward,” Kunis stated.

Mila admitted that with Dimitri, she often forgot that she was pregnant. She explained that chasing after Wyatt all day; she didn’t have the free time to think about her developing baby until he arrived in November.

“For the first one, I could tell you precisely what she was developing, what stage it was. The second one, I’m running after a toddler or working, so I’m like, ‘Oh, that’s right: I’m pregnant.”

According to Us Weekly, Kunis was planning her third baby before her second baby came last year. She explained that she and Ashton feel that when their family is complete, they will know. Until they feel like their family is complete, they will continue to expand their family.

“I’ve always said this, I think you know when your family is complete. After we had Wyatt, the second that I gave birth, I was like, ‘I know that we need to have another baby.We both knew it, we just felt it. And so I always say after the second one, we’ll know if we need to have another one. I really do believe you know when your family is complete.”

Mila Kunis isn’t expecting her third baby just yet, but many fans expect her to be within the next few months. No one really knows if she and Ashton Kutcher want to add another child to their family.

