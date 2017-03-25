The Undertaker’s Status For ‘Raw’ Unknown, May Never Appear On WWE TV Again

There has been a lot of speculation about what impact the upcoming match with Roman Reigns will have on The Undertaker’s WWE future, but it’s possible the WWE Universe has seen him for the last time on Raw or SmackDown. Last week on Raw, The Deadman was laid out by a spear from Reigns before rising again for a staredown with Roman to end the show. That may be the last time Undertaker appears on WWE television.

Roman Reigns vs. The Undertaker is a match to determine who “The Big Dog” is in WWE going forward. It was known as “The Deadman’s yard,” but now Reigns has taken over “the yard” as The Undertaker’s role in WWE continues to be less and less apparent. Their match in Orlando will be about establishing who will be “the top dog” to lead WWE into the future. In many ways, it will also serve as a unique passing of the torch.

The WWE Universe isn’t too excited about the match, especially because there has been a ton of speculation regarding it serving as The Undertaker’s retirement match. Nothing is confirmed, and WWE hasn’t added a stipulation to their match, but the perception is this may be the last ride of The Deadman. If that is the case, the brawl with Reigns on Raw could be the last appearance The Undertaker ever makes on WWE television.

As of this writing, there is speculation that the buildup between Reigns and Undertaker could be over. There may not be another segment between them until WrestleMania because The Deadman isn’t scheduled to be in Philadelphia for Raw on Monday night. However, he wasn’t scheduled for an appearance during last week’s show either. WWE has posted the following preview for the go-home edition of Raw next week:

“The Undertaker emerged in Brooklyn to strike fear into the heart of Roman Reigns, but The Big Dog was ready, delivering a thunderous Spear that left The Deadman dazed … but only for a moment. “Like a scene out of a slasher flick, The Undertaker snapped up from the supine position and rose to his feet, letting The Big Dog know, in no uncertain terms, that it will take more than a Spear to keep The Phenom off his feet. As an eerie mist surrounded him on the entrance ramp, Reigns gazed awestruck at his otherworldly WrestleMania opponent. Perhaps this isn’t Reigns’ yard after all.”

The build to their match has been simple. Both men have had their chance to leave their rival laying in the ring as Raw goes off the air, but they’ve had little mic time and time in the ring together. With Undertaker’s health in question heading into WrestleMania, you’d think WWE would want to focus on creating a strong story for their match. WWE has one week left to add to their narrative to be more than fighting for “a yard.”

It’s being reported that WWE officials have planned another match for The Undertaker at WrestleMania 34 in New Orleans. WWE fans would expect more for The Deadman’s retirement match and the powers that be would likely want to promote the final match of his WWE career better than this. There may be a stipulation added this week on Raw. However, it seems his health after the match will be determining his WWE future.

The Undertaker may not appear on the final Raw before WrestleMania, but the WWE Universe will know very quickly during the match with Roman Reigns if it’s the end for him. The expectation is Reigns will get the win over Undertaker in Orlando, If that turns out to be the end of The Undertaker’s career, he will leave behind a legacy that no one else in WWE history can match. One loss to Roman Reigns won’t change that.

