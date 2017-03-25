IHOP Brawl Erupts In Austin And Fort Myers [Video]

A wild brawl broke out in an Austin, Texas, IHOP restaurant, with video of the melee uploaded to social media.

Several women, one of whom started throwing plates, fought with each other, as some men tried to be peacemakers.

“Onlookers took out their phones to take videos or photos when three or four women started throwing punches and beating each other, all while yelling and repeatedly calling one another ‘b****,” the Daily Mail explained. “It’s not clear why they started fighting, but footage shows friends trying to keep the women apart. However, they continually escape their friends grips to launch themselves at each other.”

As yet, there have been no reports of arrests in the Austin IHOP incident (see video embedded below).

About two weeks ago, another girl-on-girl brawl erupted at a Fort Myers, Florida, IHOP. Allegations of excessive force emerged when a sergeant who responded as part of the backup for the first deputy on the scene aggressively took charge of the situation in a video that also went viral.

In a statement about the Fort Myers IHOP response, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office said that “Our units were called and responded to a very unstable situation that was turning more and more violent. Soon after our arrival we took and maintained control of the situation,” WINK TV of Fort Myers detailed.

Last June, two sisters were allegedly involved in a chaotic brawl with employees inside a Memphis IHOP restaurant. The WWE-style encounter, complete with multiple blows and chair shots was captured on cell phone video. Cops charged the suspects, one of whom apparently is a waitress at that IHOP outlet, with assault and vandalism.

From time to time, America’s fast-food or fast-casual franchise restaurants resemble war zones, particularly (but not exclusively) in the late-night hours after the bars close.

Each of these unfortunate encounters raise the fundamental question as to whether this form of violence is occurring with more frequency and intensity across the country or, in the alternative, we just find out about it more often by way of the immediacy of smartphone recordings and social media.

Most of the fights seem to be between/among customers or customers vs. employees.

As the Inqusitr reported yesterday, however, about another well-known breakfast eatery, two female Waffle House workers reportedly brawled with each in the early hours of last Sunday morning over dirty dishes. The incident at the popular franchise, which was recorded by a customer’s cell phone camera, occurred in Auburn, Alabama.

The altercation, which was under investigation by corporate officials, was over by the time cops arrived, resulting in no arrests. A police official noted that either or both Waffle House employees can file a complaint against each other if they so desire.

Other instances: In May 2016, two female McDonald’s employees in South Carolina allegedly got into a brawl over who had to bake apple pies, and the encounter was recorded by a cell phone camera and then uploaded to YouTube. On Mother’s Day 2016, a massive melee broke out in an Atlanta-area steakhouse when customers and employees apparently got into a beef. Again, cell phone footage quickly went viral.

In July 2016, a co-ed brawl broke out at a Dallas taco restaurant when things allegedly got hot over chips and salsa.

