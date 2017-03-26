This Man Has Been Deported 20 Times

In April 2015, Pinal County (AZ) sheriff’s deputies arrested Genaro Cisneros-Delgado, 26, following a high-speed chase through the county, with speeds reaching more than 100 mph, according to court documents.

The Mexican national not only posed a serious hazard to the deputies chasing him, but to many others as well, according to KVOA.

Authorities say Cisneros-Delgado crashed through a locked gate outside a Sun Lakes retirement community before stopping the vehicle and fleeing with three passengers. Sheriff’s officials say Cisneros-Delgado and the other three are in the country illegally and he was smuggling them into the U.S. Cisneros-Delgado was jailed and the other three have been turned over to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.

While it may be rather shocking that one person could accumulate 20 deportations, Cisneros-Delgado is just one of many who has continued to make their way illegally into this country after being deported.

On March 13, 2017, Daniel Gonzalez-Limas, 50, was taken into custody by Border Patrol agents near Hidalgo, Texas. The Mexican national had been formally deported only 10 days earlier, according to CBS 4 News.

Gonzalez-Limas has already been deported nine times.

In February 2017, Texas state troopers charged Obed Vasquez, 26, with drunk driving and drug possession, to which he subsequently pleaded guilty. A records check revealed that Vasquez had been deported to Mexico for the sixth time in June 2016.

Vasquez crossed into this country illegally again “about three months later,” reported CBS 4 News.

In December 2016, Tomas Martinez-Maldonado, 38, was charged with raping a 13-year-old girl on a Greyhound bus traveling through Kansas.

Since 2003, the Mexican national had been formally deported 10 times and was voluntarily removed another nine times, according to The Chicago Tribune.

In September 2015, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents transferred Amir Perez Hernandez, 33, to Mexican law enforcement officials, which constituted the ninth deportation over a 10-year period for the alleged human smuggler, according to The El Paso Times.

In May 2011, Ricardo Elvin Martinez, 47, was sentenced to seven years in a federal prison, after he pleaded guilty to illegally re-entering the United States. He was arrested in September 2010, when a U.S. Customs agent discovered him sleeping in a shipping container at Norfolk International Terminals in Virginia.

The Mexican national had already been deported five times, with his last removal in coming August 2009. Over a period of several years, he was convicted of 24 criminal charges, including robbery, larceny and cocaine distribution, reported The Virginian-Pilot.



“Each time he turned right back around and unlawfully reentered the country, once within a matter of days. Seemingly, his only purpose here has been to violate our laws and terrorize our citizens,” stated the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

In August 2010, Mexican national, Victor Manuel Gonzalez Martinez, 28, was indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for criminally violating federal immigration law, and deported for the ninth time.

“Gonzalez‑Martinez, an alien from Mexico, was removed from the United States on May, 19, 2004, May 23, 2004, May 25, 2004, Nov. 13, 2005, Sept. 26, 2006, Oct. 26, 2006, Oct. 31, 2006 and Dec. 29, 2006, and then reentered the United States and was found in Greene County on or about June 29, 2010, without having applied for and received permission from the Secretary of the Department of Homeland Security,” stated a Department of Justice press release.

The illegal alien was actually deported three times over a six-day period in May 2004.

U.S. federal law (Title 8, Section 1325) provides very specific punishments for those who enter the country illegally.

Any alien who (1) enters or attempts to enter the United States at any time or place other than as designated by immigration officers, or (2) eludes examination or inspection by immigration officers, or (3) attempts to enter or obtains entry to the United States by a willfully false or misleading representation or the willful concealment of a material fact, shall, for the first commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18 or imprisoned not more than 6 months, or both, and, for a subsequent commission of any such offense, be fined under title 18, or imprisoned not more than 2 years, or both.

However, for habitual offenders, and those with additional criminal histories in this country, the penalty for illegal re-entry can result in a sentence as long as 20 years in prison.