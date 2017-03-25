Brad Pitt Set On Mending Things With Jolie Despite Being Hurt By Actions

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have been the main focus of media headlines devoted to celebrity couples over the past few months. The former A-list couple shocked the world when Angelina Jolie announced she was filing for divorce from the Allied star and her partner of 12 years, back in September. Not only did the announcement indicate that Jolie was splitting from Pitt, but the actress and UN special envoy also stated that she would be seeking physical custody of their six children for their sake.

Shortly after, an FBI investigation was launched against Brad Pitt after alleged abuse of the couples’ 15-year-old son Maddox during a flight on a private jet. Brad reportedly lunged at the teen, yet Pitt was cleared following the investigation. The estranged couple eventually agreed to seal court documents and to work amicably to reach an agreement.

Since this point, Angelina has spoken out about the trying time her family is enduring in the wake of the split. The star was interviewed on Good Morning America and BBC. People reminds of the Guerlain spokeswoman’s words.

“We are focusing on the health of our family. We will be stronger when we come out of this, because that’s what we’ve determined to do as a family…I don’t want to say very much about that, except to say it was a very difficult time and… and we are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

Despite the seemingly nasty route Jolie took in the initial stages of the divorce, Brad Pitt is said to be set on ironing things out with his ex and getting past the hurt the actress caused him. Hollywood Life relays words of a source close to the actor on the subject.

“No matter how much Angie has hurt him, Brad was, and is, determined to mend his relationship with her for the sake of the kids. Their welfare is more important than anything else in this world and he knows having a respectful relationship with Angie is what’s best for those kids.”

The estranged couple is said to be putting their differences aside for their six children and are even continuing on as partners as an investment for the family. Recently it was stated that Brad and Angelina will be keeping their French estate, Chateau Miraval, at which they produce and sell wine and olive oil. The vintner on the property shared that the stars are considering an investment for their children.

Glamour made note of the new venture involving the sale of olive oil by the former couple.

“The actors are now selling their own extra-virgin olive oil, called Miraval Olive Oil. The gourmet, extra-virgin olive oil is produced on 26 acres of land at Château Miraval, the couple’s $60 million, 1,100-acre French villa, which they still own together, in partnership with Famille Perrin, a.k.a. the Perrin family… the olive oil has been available in France for several weeks on the Perrin family’s website in three-pack units for $30 per bottle and in two small Perrin family-run boutiques in Aix-en-Provence and Chateauneuf du Pape.”

Since the court documents were sealed and the stars have set to move forward amicably, Brad and Angelina seem to be moving on in their joint and separate endeavors happily. However, filmmaker Ian Halperin stepped up after drama seemed to settle and indicated that he will be creating a tell-all documentary about what went wrong in the relationship between Brad and Angelina, who met while filming the steamy hit movie Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

Brad Pitt and Angelina were even said to have been estranged for a year prior to the announcement made by Jolie last September, and Halperin has noted that there are more secrets to reveal which is exactly what his film about the former power couple will do.

