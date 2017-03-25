iPhone 8, AirPods, iPad, And Red iPhone 7: The Week In Apple

It’s been an eventful week for Apple, who released an updated version of the regular 9.7-inch iPad, simply called the iPad. The Cupertino-based company also released a red iPhone 7. Mac Rumors has the news.

“The new 9.7-inch iPad is equipped with a faster Apple A9 chip and brighter Retina display compared to the iPad Air 2, which has been discontinued. It is also somewhat thicker and heavier than the iPad Air 2 since it lacks a fully laminated display with anti-reflective coating in order to keep costs down.”

The article adds that the iPad’s specs are identical to the iPad Air 2. It has a 2048 x 1536 pixel resolution screen, an 8MP rear camera, and two speakers. The update to the 9.7 iPad Pro didn’t happen this week as expected. The new 9.7-inch iPad starts off at a very reasonable $329 for a 32GB model.

Apple also put a special edition red iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus on sale. One can purchase the red iPhone 7 for $749 (128 GB storage) or $869 (256GB). The red iPhone 7 Plus will cost $849 (128GB) or $969 (256GB).

Those who are thinking of getting the updated iPhone 7 or iPhone 7 Plus may want to wait another six months for the iPhone 8 series, which is said to be a huge upgrade on the 10th anniversary of the iPhone. However, it’s still up in the air if the iPhone 8 will have a curved screen.

Recently, MacRumors reported that the iPhone 8 may not have the curved OLED screen that it was rumored to have. However, Apple Insider reported that Apple’s next smartphone may indeed have a curved OLED screen, but it won’t be curved as much as some had hoped. For others, this is okay since they don’t like looking at curved videos or photos. There are also some who think that a curved screen takes away important real estate space on a smartphone.

Those who are planning on getting an iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus in September may have a difficult time. As the Irish Examiner points out, the iPhone 8 will only be available in limited quantities when it hits stores in September. A recently conducted research report from a Barclays analysts predicts that a majority of the stock will be released later in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Many people think Apple releases a limited quantity of a new product in order to create hype. When the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus were released in 2014, there were also limited quantities, especially when it came to the 6 Plus. Soon, there were news reports of people camping out at different Apple Stores each night in hopes of getting their desired phone. Apple certainly took advantage of the hype.

Speaking of hard to get, Apple’s AirPods are still almost impossible to find. If you try and buy the AirPods at Apple’s site, you will notice that most stores say they won’t have them in stock until May 15. However, stock has been trickling in to some stores during the week, even if a particular store doesn’t indicate stock of the AirPods on the website. The best thing to do is to go to an Apple Store location right when they open in the morning.

Some people on Twitter are reporting actually seeing stock at an Apple Store.

The atlantic city apple store has airpods in stock, so which of my Jersey friends wants to go get them for me and mail them to me? Haha — MJ Naval (@THEmj_naval) March 23, 2017

It’s obvious that Apple didn’t predict what a big hit the AirPods would become. Not only have Apple’s buds earned excellent reviews from critics and consumers, but the Cupertino-based company is still having a hard time keeping up with demand three months after their release.

While Apple’s stock may have declined in 2016, 2017 is a different story. The success of the AirPods and the hype for the iPhone 8 has put Apple back on top.

[Featured Image by Mark Lennihan/AP Images]