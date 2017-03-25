Melania And Donald Trump Sleep In Separate Beds? Her People Say It’s Not True

It was a sensational headline: “Donald and Melania Trump Sleep in Separate Beds,” and it took the Internet by storm earlier this week. The only problem? According to Melania’s people, it simply isn’t true. Melania Trump has found herself the subject of relentless media scrutiny and speculation since her husband began his meteoric and unexpected rise to the office of POTUS. From talk of her immigration status to nude photos from her modeling past splashed on national publication, Mrs. Trump has been in the crosshairs.

This week, a US Weekly report, citing “anonymous sources” close to the first family, claimed that Melania and Donald Trump “don’t sleep in the same bed.” After weeks of talk about Melania’s alleged unhappiness in her role as First Lady, and viral videos of the president’s wife apparently shrinking from his touch, many were quick to believe the talk.

According to the article, Melania Trump is putting up serious pretenses when she appears in public. In fact, the author of the piece claims that she’s still miserable and doesn’t bother to hide it when the cameras aren’t looking.

“Melania does not keep hidden from everyone around her how miserable she is.”

And one place that the cameras are never looking in the bedroom shared by Melania and Donald Trump. A bedroom that, US Weekly alleged, sports separate beds for the first couple.

“Melania wants as little to do with Donald as possible. She is not interested in Donald, the presidency or anything involving him.”

One source claims that Melania refuses to sleep in the same room as her presidential hubby. Ever.

“They have separate bedrooms. They never spend the night together — ever.”

Another US Weekly anonymous source claims that Melania and Donald do share a bedroom, but that they have their own beds.

“It’s very ‘royal’ of them!”

It’s not exactly news at this point that Melania Trump has largely stayed away from Washington D.C., preferring to live in New York with the couple’s 10-year-old son, Barron. In fact, much of the controversy swirling around the Trump presidency has had to do with the excessive security costs that have gone into protecting Melania and Barron Trump in the midst of downtown Manhattan. Melania has claimed that she’s staying in New York so that young Barron can finish the school year, and it is now being reported that Melania and Barron will be moving to Washington D.C. as soon a June. In fact, the first mom and son are expected to become residents of the U.S. capital.

Even so, Melania Trump has never proclaimed that sleeping away from her husband is any kind of hardship, which could be why Americans were so quick to believe that the first couple aren’t in the habit of sharing a bed.

The news that Melania and Donald don’t sleep in the same bed quickly went viral, with thousands turning to social media to comment on the perceived crack in the first family’s almost royal veneer.

However, now the New York Post(which famously published Melania’s old modeling nudes during the campaign) is now reporting that Melania Trump and her people are denying that the First Lady and POTUS sleep in separate beds at all. Not only that, they are calling the media to task for sharing a story based upon the words of “anonymous sources.”

According to Melania’s people, the reports and rumors that she and Donald don’t share a bed are “fictional.”

“It’s unfortunate that you are going to feature unnamed ‘sources’ that have provided fictional accounts.”

Even so, it’s impossible to argue that Melania and Donald share a bed with any regularity; after all, she is living in New York and he is in Washington D.C., hardly a situation that allows for much marital familiarity behind closed doors.

[Featured Image by Evan Vucci/AP Images]