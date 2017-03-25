Atlanta Braves: SunTrust Park’s No Outside Food Policy Revealed

The Atlanta Braves recently revealed a “no outside food policy” for their new SunTrust Park stadium.

In keeping with the Brave’s move to their brand new ballpark — located just outside of Atlanta — for the upcoming season, the new ruling on home-cooked fare joins a litany of other regulations excluding glass containers and beach balls. Apart from outside water sealed in plastic contains, Atlanta Braves fans will not be allowed to bring other eats inside the new SunTrust Park. The Braves previously played at Atlanta’s Turner Field for 20 years.

SunTrust Park’s new ruling on home-brought grub apparently reverses the laxer fodder laws at Turner Field. The new SunTrust Park is not located in the heart of Atlanta, like Turner Field, but is positioned 10 miles northwest of downtown Atlanta in Cobb County. The Atlanta Braves will begin the season on the road on April 3; the first game at the all-new SunTrust Park will take place as an exhibition against the New York Yankees on March 31.

As reported by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the new Atlanta Braves “no outside food” policy at SunTrust Park marks a change in the Braves’ food regulations that were previously instated at the MLB team’s former stadium home, Turner Field in Atlanta. The AJC reports that certain outside food exceptions will be allowed for Atlanta Braves games. These special cases reportedly involve food for infants and those with dietary restrictions.

“Beginning this season, ticketholders will not be allowed to bring in outside food. Exceptions will be made for infant food and for special dietary restriction items, according to a Braves spokesperson. Fans bringing in such food items may enter through any gate.”

The Atlanta newspaper also notes that outside water will be allowed inside SunTrust Park, but that the liquid must be “in a sealed plastic container.” According to a Braves spokesperson, SunTrust Park ‘s outside food policy is a result of the tighter security measures being put in place by the organization. The “no outside food” policy will reportedly be revealed on the Atlanta Braves’ website before the aforementioned exhibition game on March 31.

News station WSB-TV 2 in Atlanta added that a special tailgating lot will be set up for Braves fans attending games SunTrust Park who wish to consume their own eats. Reportedly, vendors can sell “alcohol and other approved cooler set-ups” at the tailgate lot. Open contains from the tailgating lot will not be allowed inside the stadium, and the designated lot will reportedly remain opened for two hours after each regular season game.

“If fans forget to leave prohibited items behind, the ballpark security may require you to return them to your car, or throw them away before entering.”

According to the Journal-Constitution, here’s what you can except to pay for concessions at SunTrust Park:

Jumbo all-beef hot dog: Regular price: $6.50, A-list price: $5.75 Burger basket (includes curly fries): Regular price: $10, A-list price: $9 Peanuts (8-ounce bag): Regular price: $5, A-list price: $4 Domestic draft beer: Large (24 ounces): $10, small (12 ounces): $5 Craft draft beer: 16 ounces, $9.50 Fountain soda: Souvenir (32 ounces) — Regular price: $7, A-list price: $5.25; Regular fountain soda (22 ounces) — Regular price: $5.50, A-list price: $4

Below, watch a local news video about the stadium sustenance on offer at the Braves’ new SunTrust Park.

What do you think of the Atlanta Braves’ “no outside food” policy at the new SunTrust Park? If you’re near Atlanta, are you planning on attending a Braves game this season at their brand new stadium? Are you happy with the Braves’ move away from the historic Turner Field for the all-new SunTrust stadium? Let us know your thoughts on this and the recently revealed outside food ban at SunTrust Park in the comments section below.

[Featured Image by Jamie Squire/Getty Images]