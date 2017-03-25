‘Bold And Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Exposes Quinn And Ridge’s Secret To Eric

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will expose Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Ridge’s (Thorsten Kaye) secret. Brooke cannot believe her eyes when she sees Ridge kissing Quinn. No one can predict how Eric (John McCook) will react to the scoop. Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate that the week of March 27 will be explosive and action-packed.

On Friday’s Bold and Beautiful episode, Ridge and Quinn decided to have one last kiss before dropping their kissing affair. Their luck ran out because just as Ridge leaned in for one last smooch, Brooke caught a glimpse of what they were up to. As you can imagine, she came unglued and unleashed on both Ridge and Quinn, threatening to tell Eric everything she saw.

Ridge Begs Brooke To Not Tell Eric

Bold and Beautiful spoilers suggest that Ridge will ask Brooke not to tell Eric about what she saw because he doesn’t want to hurt his father. Brooke realizes that he wants her to stay quiet, so Eric doesn’t get hurt, but deep down, she feels Eric should know what his wife has been up to behind his back. Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that Brooke will tell Ridge that she cannot make any promises, but she will consider not telling his dad to protect his relationship with him.

Brooke Fumes

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Brooke realizes that their kissing affair has been going on for months, right under her nose. The more she thinks about it, the angrier she becomes.

On yesterday’s #BoldandBeautiful, Brooke catches Quinn and Ridge kissing! WATCH THE CLIP: https://t.co/9VjFjeRUGs pic.twitter.com/QBdB93MGzm — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) March 25, 2017

Bold and Beautiful spoilers indicate that Ridge tries to explain that his original plan was to get Quinn out of the Forrester family, but her vulnerability drew him in. He decided to stop trying to get her out of the family, and their relationship grew into a meaningful friendship. Ridge begs for forgiveness, but Brooke isn’t sure she can do that, at least, not right now.

Brooke Confronts Quinn

After Brooke catches Quinn and Ridge in a lip lock, she decides to confront Quinn about her behavior. In Monday’s Bold and Beautiful preview, Brooke tells Quinn that she is like a poison that has “infected” the whole family with her lies. Brooke gives her a warning, one that puts Quinn in panic mode.

According to Bold and Beautiful spoilers, Brooke tells Quinn that she won’t be getting married tomorrow, and by tomorrow, Quinn won’t be married either. It looks like she plans to tell Eric about her relationship with Ridge.

Brooke Tells Eric Everything

Bold and Beautiful spoilers tease that against Ridge and Quinn’s suggestion, Brooke decided to tell Eric about their kissing affair. Apparently, she felt Eric deserved to know what was going on behind his back.

So ridge is gonna be single soon,so who's his next lady? Bring back Caroline! #boldandbeautiful pic.twitter.com/qlRUA4Ez8V — ⓉⓄⓃⓎⓉⓇⓄⓁⓁⓏⓉⓋ (@TonyTrollzTv) March 25, 2017

In the Bold and Beautiful preview, Brooke tells Eric,”Something horrible is going on, and you need to know about it.”

What’s Next For Eric And Quinn?

Bold and Beautiful spoilers suggest that Eric may forgive Quinn for the kiss. He may believe that Ridge took advantage of her and ultimately decide to stay married to her. At this point, Quinn and Ridge have not slept together, and besides kissing, they are just good friends.

As for Brooke and Ridge, it looks like she may leave him. According to the April 3 issue of Soap Opera Digest, Brooke will keep everyone guessing whether she will marry Ridge for a few weeks.

Bill (Don Diamont) will probably comfort her and use this time to remind her how good they are together. Just in time for sweep month, Brooke will probably make a decision.

Bold and Beautiful fans, do you think Brooke and Ridge will get married? Can Eric forgive Quinn?

Bold and Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images]