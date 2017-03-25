Joanna Krupa Distracts With Nude Photos Amid Lawsuit And New Claims

It looks like Joanna Krupa is trying to distract fans from what’s really going on in her life. She was seen posing fully nude again in a new Instagram selfie, and it seems like she has been enjoying her time in St. Lucia.

The 37-year-old model wanted to find a saucy way to thank Sandals Resort for her stay. So, she decided to share this nude photo of herself on Instagram. The NSFW photo shows Krupa posing nude in the doorway of her hotel room as she covers up her breasts and her nether regions.

This photo comes after the former Real Housewives of Miami star was seen taking a nude dip in the water, according to Express UK. Joanna took to Instagram to share a video of herself swimming topless in the pool. The blonde beauty wore nothing but a pair of white bikini bottoms as she coyly looked back at the camera.

“Already missing this paradise @sandalsresorts #sandalslatoc #dontbeahaterbeacongratulator,” she captioned the NSFW clip.

Krupa has been receiving backlash from critics for posting too many racy photos on social media.

That face ???? of an angel when alone but when w the whole pack a little ???? A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Mar 21, 2017 at 3:45am PDT

During an interview, Krupa explained why she posts these revealing photos, reports Comicbook.com.

“If you’re proud of your body and if somebody has a problem looking at your Instagram posts, then they shouldn’t be following you,” Krupa argued. “I go to the gym, I work hard to keep in shape. Why can’t I post a photo that shows I’m very proud of my body? Coming from a modeling background, being a model, I have every right to post these photos.”

“I don’t work my butt off at the gym in order to walk around covered from head to toe, plus my husband loves it when I dress sexy.”

Joanna talked about her sexy style at the premiere of her new movie, You Can’t Have It. She addressed her provocative social media posts and her racy sense of her style at the event, reported Fox News.

“I think it comes down to being self-confident. I think every woman is beautiful in their own way and just has to find something that is beautiful [about] you – your eyes, your eyebrows, your body, your butt – whatever it is I think a woman needs to feel secure with herself.”

Krupa admits that she feels sexy whether she’s glammed up or dressed down.

“I think when you have your hair and makeup done, and there is good lighting, and you love your outfit – I think that’s when you feel most sexy. But I also think when you are working and people are complimenting you that you are doing a good job. Sexiness has its different roles.”

The sexy social media posts could be a way for her to distract from her ongoing lawsuit with Brandi Glanville. It happened after a 2013 Watch What Happens Live episode when Glanville claimed Krupa had an affair with Yolanda Foster’s ex-husband Mohamed Hadid. She then said he revealed Krupa’s nether regions smelled funny in a conversation that Lisa Vanderpump allegedly overheard. Krupa filed a lawsuit against Glanville, which is still ongoing at this time.

Because I can ???? ???? . Love and respect yourself. A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Mar 11, 2017 at 3:16pm PST

Joanna also filed a lawsuit on March 16 against a swingers club that allegedly used photos of her to promote their raunchy business. She is just one of the 20 models who are suing Eyz Wide Shut for using their photos without permission, according to the Sun.

According to the 356-page complaint, the defendants’ use of the models’ photos gives a “false and misleading impression” that the plaintiffs are associated with Eyz Wide Shut.

“In light of the number of uses of Krupa’s images by Eyz Wide Shut, it is clear that Defendants’ intent was to make Krupa the brand of Eyz Wide Shut.”

According to the complaint, the defendants have violated the Lanham Act, which “prohibits a party in commercial advertising and promotion from ‘misrepresent[ing] the nature, characteristics, qualities or geographic origin of his or her or another person’s goods, services or commercial activities.'”

This also comes after The Dirty received court documents that revealed both Joanna and LeAnn Rimes allegedly hired Brandon King to harass Brandi on social media. The documents reveal the man is a convicted felon who was hired on by Spin Law Firm as a “computer expert.”

#joannakrupa ???? A post shared by Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) on Feb 27, 2017 at 2:59pm PST

[Featured image by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Life & Style Weekly]