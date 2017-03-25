Tom Cruise In Love With Co-Star, Found New Wife Post Holmes Divorce?

Tom Cruise has been single and not-so-ready to mingle since his divorce from Katie Holmes in 2012, reportedly until just recently. The Top Gun star was married to Nicole Kidman for a decade and then met the Dawson’s Creek star which he celebrated in the infamous Oprah couch-jumping display. Holmes and Cruise split up after five years of marriage and are said to have parted ways over Cruise’s devoutness to the controversial faith of Scientology.

News later surfaced that leaders of the faith were heavily involved in assisting in selection of Cruise’s future wife after Kidman and, since Holmes and he have split, it is likely a similar situation. This is likely the reason that Tom has not dated since his last divorce, seeing as members of the faith are rumored to be asked for approval before a new relationship can begin for the star.

It seems that Cruise does have an interest in a new beauty, however. His Mission Impossible co-star just might live up to the standards of the faith seeing as insiders have relayed that Tom has spoken about Vanessa Kirby openly. The 28-year-old is known for her role on the hit Netflix series The Crown, but is also set to star with Cruise in the sixth installment of the Mission Impossible franchise. Woman’s Day relays the worlds of sources reportedly close to the Hollywood heartthrob.

“Tom flipped for her work and told the other Mission: Impossible producers that he had to have Vanessa for a crucial role for the franchise’s sixth installment,” an insider told the publication. They had instant chemistry, and of course she got the role. He’s blown her away with his endless charm and energy. He thinks she’s perfect to be his next wife. He wants to make her the next Mrs. Tom Cruise.”

As the publication reminds, Tom is known for acting fast when it comes to love. The star and Holmes announced their engagement only eight weeks after meeting one another and the actress was even quicker to convert to Scientology from Catholicism ahead of their announced engagement. Since their divorce, Katie has not continued on in the faith.

A source reports regarding the fears that Katie apparently still has about losing her daughter to Tom due to Scientology.

“Katie is very concerned about Suri being brainwashed; that’s why she wanted to monitor every conversation. She’s well aware of how powerful Scientology is, and she doesn’t want Tom luring Suri away from her. It’s a constant fear. “

Holmes has clearly been doing her best to keep her own love life and life with her daughter out of the spotlight, likely due to the very public relationship and divorce she experienced with Tom. The source continued to share how Suri is beginning to be aware of the situation between her parents and the absence of her father.

“It’s not surprising that Suri is confused by the lack of communication between her parents. She’s growing up, asking more questions and it’s becoming harder to shield her from the whispers. She wants to speak to her dad.”

It’s likely been a difficult road for Holmes as she attempts to maintain her successful career while keeping her own personal life from the spotlight after such a controversial relationship and split. However, Holmes has managed splendidly and is thriving in her career and in her role as a single mother to Suri.

The beauty has also been the subject of relationship rumors for years now seeing as she and actor Jamie Foxx have been spotted seeming to be much more than friends on a few occasions. The most recent sighting of the two was on New Year’s Eve in Miami when Katie and Jamie were seen cuddling and holding hands, as US Weekly reported at the time.

