Superman Integral To Justice League, Insists Zack Snyder After Trailer Omission

A brand new Justice League trailer was released on Saturday morning and it immediately had fans counting down in anticipation until its release in the fall.

The latest footage did a superb job of showcasing the qualities that Ezra Miller’s Flash, Ray Fisher’s Cyborg, and Jason Momoa’s Aquaman will bring to the DC Extended Universe, while also teasing how Ben Affleck’s Batman brings them all together alongside Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman.

But there was one superhero that was conspicuous by his absence, as the trailer didn’t include Superman. It has already been confirmed that Henry Cavill will feature in the Justice League, but we’re still not sure just how long he will actually be on screen for. What we do know is that Superman is integral to the Justice League, something that director Zack Snyder has already revealed.

In fact, Zack Snyder previously explained that Justice League feeds and plays off the sacrifice that Superman made at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and his presence, or lack thereof, is what makes the entire film possible.

“It’s hard to have a Justice League without Superman. That’s how I feel about it. It was always a super-intriguing concept to me to have this opportunity to have him make that sacrifice but also have him be this, in a weird sort of way, the why of Justice League: ‘What do you do now with him? What does the team think? What does the world need?’ All that comes into play. It’s fun for us but it’ll be interesting for audiences what we do with him.”

As well as Zack Snyder’s comments to USA Today regarding Superman’s role in Justice League, the director also waxed lyrical about the other members of the superhero ensemble, as he insisted that he wanted to give the actors the opportunity to truly “inhabit” each of the roles, especially since most of them haven’t been seen on the big-screen before.

“The thing that’s awesome about these icons is that a lot of them we haven’t seen in the movies before on the big screen. It’s kinda fun to really let (the actors) stretch their legs and inhabit those characters. It is a process to make a team out of this group of individuals, but for the greater good maybe they can put their differences aside… They’re each such awesome personalities in the movie… You have Jason stomping around as this inked hairy man, just this mythic figure. And you’ve got Ezra, who’s full of life and hilarious and all over the place and amazing — a really fun and also poignant Flash. And Ray’s story is in a lot of the ways the heart of the movie.”

Arguably the biggest role in all of Justice League belongs to Ben Affleck’s Batman. Zack Snyder also provided us with an update on the Caped Crusader’s mindset going into Justice League, explaining that after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice Batman has decided to become a more well-rounded and “complete hero.”

“He’s been a loner for certainly his crime-fighting career, maybe with the exception of Robin. When we meet him in BvS, he’s definitely at this low point of isolation. That was always our intention, that Justice League would be this continuation for Batman to evolve into a more complete hero.”

Justice League is the fifth installment to the DC Extended Universe, following the already released Man Of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn Of Justice, and Suicide Squad, while Wonder Woman will be released later this summer on June 2. Justice League will follow on November 17, 2017.

