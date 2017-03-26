Cheryl Cole, Liam Payne Announce The Birth Of Their Son — See His First Picture

Cheryl Cole and Liam Payne welcomed their first child into the world Wednesday, announcing the birth late Saturday to the millions of Instagram followers for the two musicians.

Cheryl Cole offered the first glimpse of the baby boy as father Liam Payne held him close to his chest for a picture that was posted on Instagram. Cheryl Cole included the boy’s weight in her Instagram caption, announcing that she and Liam Payne had yet to name the three-day-old.

“On Wednesday, 22nd March Liam and I became parents to an incredibly beautiful, healthy baby boy, weighing 7lb 9 [sic] and looking like a dream. Although he still doesn’t have a name he is already stealing hearts. We are all madly in love and overwhelmingly happy with our little arrival. Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers around the world. A day that now has a different meaning to me forever.”

Liam Payne shared the same picture only moments later on his Instagram account. The lengthy caption under the photograph began with a note to his friends, saying he was “speechless” after witnessing Cheryl Cole give birth to his son.

“My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to wlecome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite [sic] memory I have so far.”

Liam Payne continued his caption with compliments for his partner Cheryl Cole. Calling her “incredible” throughout the entire pregnancy, Liam Payne said he felt “very blessed” to have experienced this with Cheryl Cole.

“I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

The Sun was able to speak with friends of the two superstars, finding out more information about the birth of the infant. One source suggested that Liam Payne “didn’t leave Cheryl’s side throughout the birth, and like her, he is besotted with their new son and can’t wait to take him home.”

Another friend gave more details about the relationship between Payne and Cole. The unnamed source explained that Liam Payne was a doting partner throughout the birthing process.

“Liam was determined to support Cheryl at every step of the way, and did everything to make sure she was [okay]. This is a wonderful time for them, and they are both ecstatic to be parents. It’s an incredibly exciting new chapter in their lives. Their family and friends are also delighted by the news and can’t wait to meet their little one.”

The Daily Mail reported that Cheryl Cole gave birth in a private hospital ward in London with Liam Payne by her side. Although the couple had yet to name their son, friends told the publication that “Alfie” is a named favored by former UK X Factor judge Cheryl Cole.

Liam Payne — formerly with the band One Direction — and Cheryl Cole have been dating since last February. Neither Liam Payne nor Cheryl Cole spoke of the pregnancy prior to the birth of their son as 33-year-old former member of Girls Aloud was afraid to “jinx her happiness,” according to an unnamed source for the Daily Mail.

[Featured Image by Pascal Le Segretain & Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images]