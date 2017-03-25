Ashley Olsen Wants To Focus On Her Career, Mary-Kate Wants Babies

Ashley Olsen and her boyfriend Richard Sachs, have split after five months of dating, an inside source close to the fashion designer revealed in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Ashley and Richard have broken up,” the insider said. “She wants to focus on her clothing line right now. They’re still friends and hang out.”

The two were first linked in October 2016 when they were spotted taking a romantic walk after SoulCycle class. Olsen, 30, and Sachs, 64, confirmed the romance rumors when they were spotted kissing at a New York Knicks vs. Brooklyn Nets game in New York City while on a double date with Mary-Kate Olsen and her husband, Olivier Sarkozy.

According to the report, the twin sisters also invited their men as their plus-ones to a friend’s wedding in Mangawhai, New Zealand. Just days later, Net-a-Porter’s The Edit published a rare interview with the Olsens, in which Mary-Kate opened up about her married life with Sarkozy. In her interview, she revealed that relaxing and having a work-life balance is the key to her happy wife, happy lifestyle.

“I have a husband, two stepkids [Julien and Margo] and a life,” she said. “I have to go home and cook dinner. I ride horses on the weekends. You find the thing that helps you relax, and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out, and then you’re not productive.”

As Ashley focuses on her career, her sister Mary-Kate and her husband are ready to expand their family, according to another Us Weekly report. An alleged inside source told the tabloid that the couple, who married in November 2015, are having baby fever.

The Designers: Ashley Olsen and Mary-Kate Olsen sit down with @NetaPorter #THEEDIT to talk all things Elizabeth and James. Link in bio for full story. A post shared by ELIZABETH AND JAMES (@elizandjames) on Mar 9, 2017 at 7:49am PST

“They have been ready to have a child for a while,” the source said.

The couple is “low-key” and loves their lives together.

Adds the supposed friend, “They are so normal and super happy!”

The Olsens’ former publicist, Michael Pagnotta, spoke to People about the sisters’ work and childhood. He said that he admires their work ethic and remembers when they had to leave the spotlight and enter the fashion industry.

“They came to New York and wanted to go to college,” he said. “They’d been kind of hamster-wheeling their lives, and through the first year of college, when they got to NYU, they actually met people who had a different take on the world. They maybe got a different sense of what their future might be. And maybe it wouldn’t necessarily be in acting.”

Another reason why they hid from the spotlight was because their fame got “a little too big,” including having a line at retailers like Walmart. The Olsens knew they had a knack for fashion and wanted to be elusive and exclusive to their fans.

“I think that as it got bigger and bigger when the Walmart thing happened, you could see it getting maybe a little too big and overwhelming even, and the ability to remain normal, in the light of that fame and wealth and responsibility.”

Ashley Olsen spoke out about their fashion line Elizabeth and James to Net-a-Porter’s The Edit. She admitted that staying off of social media has kept them “sheltered” from their fans, but they hope their clothing line still connects with women in a whole other way.

“We don’t dive into that world [of social media]; we don’t have Instagram or Facebook,” said Ashley. “So we’ve never been connected to our customers or our fans in that way. We’ve stayed quite sheltered.”

“We just want to help women feel however they want to feel,” Mary-Kate added. “Every once in a while, we want to change our perfume or our haircut; we want to wear heels or flats. We just like to switch it up. That’s the beauty of clothes.”

[Featured Image by Mike Coppola/Getty Images]