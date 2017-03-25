Thanks To Adam Sandler Movies, Netflix Will Spend $1B More On Content In 2017

Thanks to the extreme popularity of Adam Sandler movies, Netflix has increased its budget for content this year. Last year, the content provider spent $5 billion, and it plans to spend $6 billion on content in 2017.

Netflix has also declared that it will fund four more Adam Sandler movies this year. In a rare disclosure of its internal assessment, Netflix has revealed that Adam Sandler’s movies are “extremely successful” among its subscribers around the world. Adam Sandler’s movies have earned more than $3 billion with successful productions like Big Daddy, You Don’t Mess with the Zohan, Grown Ups, and The Waterboy. With 93 million viewership worldwide, Netflix plans to fund more movies with Adam in it.

All the four Adam Sandler movies, funded by Netflix, will be produced by the actor’s Happy Madison Productions. The movies will exclusively premiere on Netflix, which found its biggest success in Adam’s first two Netflix movies, The Do-Over and The Ridiculous 6. Netflix announcement the extension of its agreement with the comedian-actor, as Sandler’s next movie Sandy Wexler awaits its release on April 14. The romantic comedy, set in the 90s, also stars Jennifer Hudson, Rob Schneider, and Kevin James.

Netflix’s Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos said the company was “thrilled” to keep on entertaining its viewers around the world with Adam Sandler’s movies.

“Adam Sandler is one of the leading comedians in the film world, and his movies have proven to be extremely successful with our subscribers around the world,” Sarandos said. “We are thrilled at the opportunity to extend our partnership with Adam and his entire team at Happy Madison and keep the world laughing.”

Adam Sandler, who voiced Dracula in Hotel Transylvania movies, says he loves collaborating with Netflix, because the company is passionate about making movies and taking those to the entire world.

They’ve made me feel like family and I can’t thank them enough for their support.

As Netflix plans to spend a billion more this year on content, it has released the name of its upcoming original movie releases. The next Netflix originals include David Michôd’s War Machine, starring Brad Pitt and Meg Tilly; Charlie McDowell’s The Discovery, starring Jason Segel and Rooney Mara and Bong Joon-Ho’s Okja, starring Tilda Swinton and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Netflix originals in 2017 also include Adam Wingard’s Death Note, starring Nat Wolff and Lakeith Stanfield, Jim Strouse’s The Incredible Jessica James, starring Jessica Williams and Chris O’Dowd and Marti Noxon’s To The Bone starring Lily Collins.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Netflix’s new deal indicates its commitment to original comedy. It earlier released stand-up comedy specials with Dave Chappelle and Amy Schumer. It also rebooted One Day at a Time and premiered Drew Barrymore’s Santa Clarita Diet.

Netflix happens to be the leading streaming network in the world, with its reach in more than 190 countries around the planet. Viewers watch over 125 million hours of TV shows and movies every day, which includes its original productions in documentaries, movies, and series. One of the most popular Netflix originals, House of Cards, will come with Season 5 on May 30.

