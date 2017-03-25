Fans Take On The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Challenge #CrashIdleContest

Fans are already submitting their entries to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Idle Animation Contest and the ideas are hilarious—and some, already disqualified.

Crash Bandicoot is really back and he’s crashing back with a bang! Activision and Vicarious Visions are putting Crash Bandicoot back on the radar with a funky crowdsourcing contest that will let a lucky Crash Bandicoot fan make Crash do their moves in-game.

Basically, as Genmatsu reported, you get to submit an idle animation idea, and the winning fan animation will be brought to life by Activision in time for the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy release for the PlayStation 4 on June.

Activision and Vicarious Visions announced the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Idle Animation Contest yesterday over at their social media pages with a catchy video that shows Crash’s iconic idle moves.

Show us your Crashitude! Submit your idle move idea via #CrashIdleContest for a chance to get it in-game! More info: https://t.co/qvhhST6UPk pic.twitter.com/sOfbiFZAdK — Crash Bandicoot (@CrashBandicoot) March 24, 2017

Entering your idea doesn’t need to be complicated, either! Activision welcomes all forms of submissions such as a still drawing, video, GIF, or even a written description of the idle animation. All you need to do is post your Crash Bandicoot idle move idea on Twitter, Instagram, or Facebook using the hashtag #CrashIdleContest. Also, make sure to set your account to public so Activision can see your post.

There are a couple of guidelines, however, that you’ll need to know. There is a limit of one entry per person so make your submission count. Activision also warns fans to refrain from submitting ideas that suggest any of the following:

sexually explicit or suggestive, violent or derogatory of any ethnic, racial, gender, religious, professional or age group, profane or pornographic, contain nudity or any materially-dangerous activity

promote alcohol, illegal drugs, tobacco, firearms/weapons, any activities that may appear unsafe or dangerous, or any particular political agenda or message

be obscene or offensive, endorse any form of hate or hate group

contain trademarks, logos or trade dress owned by others, or advertise or promote any brand or product of any kind, or contain any personal identification

contain copyrighted materials owned by others without permission

contain materials embodying the names, likenesses, photographs, or other indicia identifying any person, living or dead, without permission

According to the rule book, however: “The Contest is open and offered only to legal residents of the following countries: the 50 United States and the District of Columbia (excluding Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories and possessions), Canada (excluding Quebec), the United Kingdom, France, Germany and Spain, 18 years of age or older at the time of entry.”

We have contacted Activision to clarify if entries from outside these countries are disqualified and will update if we hear back from them.

Well on the brighter side, Crash Bandicoot fans are already taking on the #CrashIdleContest and a couple of ideas are already popping up on Facebook and Twitter. While some are hilarious ideas, true to the fun and quirky nature of Crash, looks like some have failed to read the sacred rule book and are already a-ways from snagging the prize.

@CrashBandicoot Crash makes sure he’s alone, then whips out a Spyro toy, plays with it, then gets a face full of fire. #CrashIdleContest pic.twitter.com/ukvAyGh0Mt — Dan Bennett (@fretless94) March 24, 2017

Well we’ve also got entries that bring us back to the Crash Bandicoot roots, which every Crash Bandicoot fan will surely love.

What if Crash pulled out a didgeridoo and played it? #CrashIdleContest pic.twitter.com/ZZGHKmTXtd — Adam Gipson (@adamgipsonn) March 24, 2017

My Idle animation idea for the Crash bandicoot:N.Sane Trilogy Contest!#CrashIdleContest pic.twitter.com/bxzQqbfJdX — FierceTheBandit (@FierceTheBandit) March 24, 2017

Hey Aku Aku is Crash’s Shield right? Here’s my sub for the Crash Idle Contest #Crashidlecontest #CrashBandicoot pic.twitter.com/Z4B3SRImMg — Kevin Fagaragan (@kimmotman) March 25, 2017

Crash simply spins, transforming into a version of his former self (Low res PS1 Crash), then spins back to normal. #Crashidlecontest pic.twitter.com/fFzsfUV7Fk — SquareEyedJak (@SquareEyedJak) March 25, 2017

The winner of the #CrashIdleContest Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Idle Animation Contest will not only get to see their idea get animated and included in the final version of the game. They also get to take home a Crash Bandicoot prize pack that contains a copy of the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy for the PS4 and a Crash Bandicoot t-shirt.

If you’re still trying to ponder over your #CrashIdleContest entry, deadline of submissions is until April 5, 2017.

Activision confirmed at the recent PAX EAST, as the Daily Star reported, that Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will officially be coming back to the PS4 on June 30, 2017. The Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy will contain the three original titles: Crash Bandicoot, Crash Bandicoot 2: Cortex Strikes Back, and Crash Bandicoot: Warped.

[Featured image by Activision]