‘Young And Restless’ Spoilers: Adam’s Death Revisited, Michael Muhney Returns?

Young and Restless spoilers tease Adam Newman’s (formerly Justin Hartley) death will be revisited during the week of March 27. CBS has not revealed Adam Newman’s recast yet. In fact, they have not stated that they intend to recast the role. What’s worse, many Young and Restless fans fear that CBS may never recast Adam and will use this storyline to establish that he is dead and never coming back.

The Young and Restless viewers have been waiting for Adam’s return, more information about the cabin explosion, and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) to face justice for her crimes. According to the CBS preview for next week, Chloe will face tough questions after Nick (Joshua Morrow) figures out Chloe may have killed Adam in the cabin.

Nick Found A Tracking Device

Young and Restless spoilers indicate that Nick found a tracking device in Connor’s stuffed animal. Nick speculated that Chloe put it in there to find Adam, hinting that she may have started the cabin fire. Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) isn’t sure about his theory because she thinks she would know if Chloe killed her husband. Even so, Nick is persistent, and he tells her he will find the proof — and he does.

Nick Tells Sharon That Adam’s Death Wasn’t An Accident

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Nick tells Sharon that he wished he could find evidence that proved that Adam’s death wasn’t an accident. He knows the evidence is out there, but he feels overwhelmed by where to start looking. Young and Restless spoilers tease that he gets an idea and he locates the dart gun that Chloe used and starts to piece together how Adam died.

Meanwhile, Chloe starts to come unglued and feels the walls closing in on her. Young and Restless spoilers hint that Nick is close to figuring out that she killed Adam. Chloe knows that if it all comes out, her marriage to Kevin (Greg Rikaart) will be sidelined.

Nick Works to Convince Chelsea

Young and Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea needs to believe that Chloe isn’t capable of hurting her husband because if she were, that would mean she has been living with a murderer for all these months. Chloe helped her move on from Adam. She was her sounding board, and she helped her stay grounded. Young and Restless spoilers state that if Chloe killed Adam, that would mean she purposely hurt not only Chelsea but Connor too.

The more Nick talked about the evidence against Chloe, the more Chelsea starts to see that his theory makes sense, but she still can’t make the jump to say that Chloe killed Adam. For Chelsea, admitting that Chloe murdered her husband means she would no longer have a best friend, and she cannot handle another loss. Young and Restless spoilers suggest that Nick finally convinces her and they agree to see that Chloe pays for her crimes.

Will Adam Ever Return?

Young and Restless head writer, Sally Sussman stated that she didn’t see value in bringing Adam back again. For the time being, she doesn’t want to bring him back, and she hoped the Young and Restless fans would support her decision.

It looks like this week on Young and Restless; they will explain Adam’s death and show events they didn’t show in September. There were many unanswered questions about the cabin’s explosion, so if they address his death, Young and Restless fans will be satisfied. Chloe will probably go to prison or back to the mental hospital, only to return in a couple months, completely cured.

Young and Restless fans, do you think they will bring Adam back? If so, will Michael Muhney return? Will Chloe pay for killing Adam?

Young and Restless airs weekdays on CBS.

[Featured Image by Michael Buckner/Getty Images]