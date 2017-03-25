WWE News: Paige Latest Victim Of Sex Tape Curse?

The Paige sex scandal has been reverberating through the halls, arenas, and online spaces of the WWE for a little over a week now, with every corner of the WWE sphere seemingly permeated by the Paige sex scandal, the leaks, and the aftermath that has followed. You’d be hard-pressed to find a WWE fan around that has not heard of the Paige sex scandal by now, and/or viewed the leaked material. This is the age of the internet, after all, where information is a mere click away, and nothing is ever truly erased if you look hard enough.

It seems that the current tactic adopted by Paige herself is to remain radio silent until everything blows over and the dust settles. Her last post on her official Twitter account was from March 17 to notify fans of the hack, along with the music video for Human by Rag ‘n’ Bone Man. Along with her Twitter account, Paige has been MIA on Instagram as well, with her last post made a week ago.

Still, for Paige, this sex scandal is not only an invasion of privacy, but also the last thing she needed in terms of PR — with her already being on the outs with WWE. Between the violation of her wellness policy, her injuries, and this latest sex scandal, she has given the WWE enough cause to end their association with her should they choose to do so.

There has been talk of whether or not this latest sex scandal will boost or bury her career. While it’s tough to say, judging by past events, it doesn’t look entirely promising for Paige moving forward.

Things didn’t work out so well for Joan Marie Laurer (a.k.a. Chyna) following the release of her sex tape One Night In Chyna. While she did go on to pursue endeavors in pornography, her WWE career was never the same following those actions.

As one of the original, pioneering WWE Divas before WWE Divas was officially a thing, Tamara Sytch (a.k.a. Sunny) also appeared in porn following her heyday in the WWE. Along with starring in her own film, Sunny Side Up: In Through The Backdoor, she also offered private sessions on Skype for WWE fans. According to Wrestling Forum, the details of the sessions are as follows: $50 for a 10-minute chat featuring Sunny topless and in lingerie, with $100 getting fans a 10-minute chat with her showing everything. For that price tag, Sunny also encouraged fans to do “whatever they want” on their end of the Skype call.

This is not to suggest that Paige, following this sex scandal, is destined for porn and/or doomed to burn out away from the bright lights and big stage of WWE, but there is certainly a correlation between releasing (or in this case leaking) explicit material, and having that material be the nail in the coffin of what was once a promising career.

The one thing that Paige may have going for her whilst she’s caught in the middle of this sex scandal is the fact that much of the WWE world has come out in support of her during this time. Her family, along with numerous fellow superstars (past and present) are standing behind her. With the support of fellow superstars and fans, perhaps she may be able to reverse the trend that befell her predecessors and come out on the other side of this sex scandal stronger for it — with her career and her peace of mind intact.

