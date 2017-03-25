Jinger Duggar Sparks Pregnancy Rumors After Duggar Family Visits Ark Encounter

Jinger Duggar may be the next member of the Duggar family to make a pregnancy announcement! Fans think they’ve spied a baby bump in a photo of the Counting On star at the Ark Encounter theme park in Kentucky.

On Friday, the Duggar Family News: Life Is Not All Pickles and Hairspray Facebook page shared some fan photos of the Duggars at the Ark Encounter, a tourist attraction touted as a life-sized replica of Noah’s Biblical boat. Jinger Duggar made the long journey from her new home in Laredo, Texas to Williamstown, Kentucky to check out the massive boat that doesn’t float with a few of her family members. Jinger wore a loose-fitting button-up shirt, and some fans swear that it’s concealing a small baby bump.

“Is that a bump already?” one Facebook fan wrote.

“I expect a pregnancy announcement from Jinger,” another commented.

However, some skeptics think that Jinger Duggar’s outfit is just creating the illusion that she has a pregnant belly.

“I don’t think that is a bump, I think it’s the waist band on her skirt,” wrote one Facebook commenter.

As In Touch Weekly pointed out, Jinger Duggar’s family doesn’t believe in birth control, so fans expect Duggar women to get pregnant soon after they tie the knot. Jinger and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, got married in November, which is the same month that Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald got married. As People reported, Jessa and Ben announced their first pregnancy five months after their wedding on April 21, 2015. Jessa was about four months pregnant at the time.

However, Jinger Duggar, 23, and Jeremy Vuolo, 29, may not be in any rush to start a family. The couple talked about their pregnancy plans during an interview with TLCme’s Danni Starr, and Jeremy said that having a baby isn’t their top priority right now. According to the pastor, he and his wife need a little time to adjust to married life.

“We love children, but obviously we’re just focused on getting settled in to Texas and the ministry and being together, so we’ll see what happens,” Jeremy said.

Jeremy Vuolo has not revealed whether he shares the Duggar family’s negative feelings about birth control. However, as the Inquisitr previously reported, he does disagree with some of his in-laws’ religious views. Jinger Duggar’s parents believe that women should only wear modest skirts and dresses, so some fans were shocked by a recent photo of Jinger wearing a pair of shorts. Now that Jinger is married, she’s expected to follow her husband’s rules, not those set by her parents. Jeremy doesn’t have an issue with women wearing pants and shorts as long as they are modest, so now Jinger has more clothes to choose from whenever she goes thrift store shopping.

Unfortunately for fans who love seeing Jinger Duggar in shorts, she opted to wear a skirt during her visit to the Ark Encounter. There’s some speculation that this is because Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar were there. Whenever Jinger is around her parents, she may decide to respect their beliefs by following their dress code.

“When with the family she’ll easily conform back to how she was raised. We all do it on some level when thrown back into the family dynamics,” one fan commented.

Jinger Duggar and her family members haven’t mentioned their Ark Encounter visit on social media, but the creationist theme park where men and dinosaurs coexist could use a little free publicity from Christian celebrities like the Duggars. As the New York Daily News reports, the Ark Encounter was expected to boost the economy of the the Kentucky county it was built in. However, the constant flood of tourists that was predicted has failed to materialize, and Grant County is now facing bankruptcy. Perhaps residents of the county should start praying that a picture of a possibly pregnant Duggar will be good for business.

[Featured Image by Jeremy Vuolo/Facebook]